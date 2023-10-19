Ireland

Man released after questioning over PSNI data breach

Details of some 9,500 police officers and staff mistakenly published online in August in response to a freedom of information request

epa07261133 (FILE) - Northern Ireland's PSNI crest outside Antrim police station in Antrim, Northern Ireland, 02 May 2014 (reissued 04 January 2019). British media reports on 04 January 2019 state Police Service of Northern Ireland, PSNI has asked up to 1,000 officers to be deployed in Northern Ireland as a reinforcement in case of a no-deal Brexit. Authorities fear violence could occur if a hard border will be established between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland. EPA/PAUL MCERLANE

A 44-year-old man was arrested under the terrorism act in relation to the breach. Photograh: Paul McErlane

Thu Oct 19 2023 - 21:46

A man who was arrested following a search linked to a PSNI data breach earlier this year has been released following questioning.

The list includes the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank of grade, where they are based and the unit they work in.

On Thursday, detectives investigating criminality linked to the data breach carried out a search in Londonderry.

A 44-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act.

He was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning and released on Thursday night.

Det Chief Insp Avine Kelly said: “We continue to work toward establishing those who possess information relating to the data breach on August 8th, and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe.”

The investigation continue. – PA

