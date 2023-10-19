Man released after questioning over PSNI data breach

A 44-year-old man was arrested under the terrorism act in relation to the breach. Photograh: Paul McErlane

A man who was arrested following a search linked to a PSNI data breach earlier this year has been released following questioning.

Details of around 9,500 police officers and staff were mistakenly published online in August in response to a freedom of information request.

The list includes the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank of grade, where they are based and the unit they work in.

On Thursday, detectives investigating criminality linked to the data breach carried out a search in Londonderry.

A 44-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act.

He was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning and released on Thursday night.

Det Chief Insp Avine Kelly said: “We continue to work toward establishing those who possess information relating to the data breach on August 8th, and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe.”

The investigation continue. – PA