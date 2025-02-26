Taxi driver shot in Belfast denied permission to travel for surgery on antiterrorism grounds, lawyer says

The shooting happened in the Bell Steel Manor area of Dunmurry at about 10.30am on Sunday. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

A man shot in west Belfast at the weekend has been denied permission on antiterrorism grounds to travel to Scotland for surgery, his solicitor has said.

Seán O’Reilly (49) was hit twice after two masked men fired shots through the window of his taxi as it was parked in the Bell Steel Manor area of Dunmurry at about 10.30am on Sunday.

His lawyer has said that urgent legal action will be launched against the decision to block his travel for surgery at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow, describing it as “absolutely disgraceful”.

Hardline republican political grouping the Republican Network for Unity has said Mr O’Reilly is one of its members.

His lawyer Peter Corrigan, of Phoenix Law, said Mr O’Reilly was admitted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast on Sunday with non-life threatening injuries.

He underwent surgery on Monday for a bullet which had lodged in his collarbone.

He said a subsequent scan showed he had also suffered a severed nerve in his left bicep and he was told he would have to travel to the Glasgow hospital to have the nerve damage repaired.

The lawyer said an air ambulance was on standby to take Mr O’Reilly to Glasgow on Wednesday evening ahead of surgery on Thursday.

“The surgeon has said that he has to be there before Saturday or the nerves will die,” Mr Corrigan said.

“The air ambulance was ready but then he was told that the authorities have refused to take them under antiterrorism legislation.

“We are going to challenge this decision. We think it’s unlawful, we think it’s absolutely disgraceful, where someone’s been the victim of an attack, a gun attack, that he’s going to be treated in this way.

“It’s a denial of our client’s basic rights to surgery.

“We’re shocked by the fact that the authorities would deny someone vital surgery in circumstances where they’ve been a victim of a gun attack.”

The home office and the Scottish government have been contacted for comment.

Amid concerns of a republican feud in west Belfast, Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Chief Inspector Gina Quinn earlier this week cautioned against retaliation for the shooting of Mr O’Reilly, insisting “more violence is not the answer”.

Asked if dissident republicans were involved in the attack, Ms Quinn told reporters that detectives were keeping all lines of inquiry open.

Ms Quinn said one of the two suspects was described as wearing dark clothing while the other was described as wearing a yellow coat.

She called the shooting a “disturbing incident”. – PA