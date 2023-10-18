Gaza hospital explosion should be ‘investigated as a war crime’, Higgins says

The scene at Al Ahli hospital in Gaza following Tuesday's blast which Palestinian authorities say killed hundreds of people. Photograph: Mohammed Saber/EPA

An explosion at a hospital in Gaza “must be investigated, certainly, as a war crime”, President Michael D Higgins has said.

“It’s very, very important that there will be a reliable investigation as to how it came to be, who was responsible, what the consequences are,” Mr Higgins told reporters, noting that there were “contesting versions” of what had happened on Tuesday.

“The facts are that people have lost their lives, that people have been killed...It must be investigated, certainly, as a war crime.”

Israel has blamed the hospital explosion on a failed rocket launch by Gaza-based militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad, but Hamas has accused Israel of being responsible.

READ MORE

The high death toll from the incident, estimated at more than 300, and graphic images of civilian victims at the Ahli Arab Hospital, have had profound diplomatic consequences in the region, with Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas and the leadership of Jordan cancelling plans to meet US president Joe Biden for talks while he is in the region.

President Michael D Higgins: Having suffered at the hands of Hamas does not confer impunity on Israel. Photograph: Tom Honan

Speaking in Rome, where he was attending the World Food Forum, Mr Higgins reiterated his “revulsion” over an attack by Hamas last week that killed more than 1,400 people, but said this did not mean there should not be condemnation of the civilian toll of Israel’s response.

“We’re not asked to choose and say that we must exclusively concentrate on that particular horror, and at the same time set aside our concerns as what are the pre-announced, delivered breaches of international law that are involved when you remove water, when you remove medical aid, when you remove food itself from civilian populations.”

Having suffered at the hands of Hamas does not confer impunity on Israel, he added.

“If you have been at the receiving end, as indeed Israel has, of a horrific attack, does it confer an impunity on you in relation to law? Of course that does not,” he told reporters.

“The announcement in advance there was to be no restraints, I cannot understand how the advocacy of ‘no restraint’ isn’t, in fact, an encouragement to become involved in what ultimately might be a war crime.

“People who are friends of Israel, and friends of the many people in Israel who will not want to be guilty of an impunity in relation to punishing a civilian population... they will agree with that.”