Israel-Hamas war: Joe Biden flies to Israel, hundreds feared dead after Gaza hospital strike

Key points

Hamas and Israel trade blame over an explosion at a Gaza City hospital on Tuesday night that health authorities said killed at least 300 people.

US president Joe Biden is travelling to Israel to ‘demonstrate his steadfast support’.

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas has cancelled plans to meet Mr Biden in Jordan on Wednesday, and has declared three days of mourning in the West Bank.

Health authorities in Gaza say that prior to the hospital strike at least 3,000 people in the strip had been killed in the Israeli bombardment, while some 600,000 people have fled to the south of the coastal enclave.

Israel’s strike on the Gaza Strip intensified in advance of an expected ground incursion. Israel appears set to mount a big assault on the northern part of the territory aimed at rooting out Hamas.

Top reads

Thousands of people took to the streets in the Middle East on Tuesday following an explosion at a Gaza City hospital that health authorities said killed at least 500 people.

Israel and Hamas have traded blamed for the blast at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.

Spontaneous protests have erupted in Jordan, Turkey, Lebanon, Iran and Iraq, as well as in West Bank cities such as Ramallah, Al Jazeera reports.

The World Health Organisation also condemned Tuesday’s hospital attack and demanded the immediate protection of civilians and healthcare workers in the Palestinian enclave.

Reuters news agency reports:

The United Nations secretary general, António Guterres, said on Wednesday he was “horrified” by hundreds of people killed in a blast at a Gaza hospital, as he strongly condemning the action.

Palestinian officials said an Israeli air strike hit the hospital, with the Palestinian Authority’s health minister accusing Israel of causing a “massacre”.

Israel blamed the blast at Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital on a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which denied responsibility.

Mr Guterres, speaking at the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, said he condemned the Hamas attacks against civilians in Israel on October 7th.

“But those attacks cannot justify the collective punishment of Palestinian people,” he said.

Before flying to the Chinese capital to attend the forum, Mr Guterres said he had appealed to Hamas for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages, and to Israel to allow immediate unrestricted access to humanitarian aid for the most basic needs of the people of Gaza.

He called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and made appeals to “ease the epic human suffering”.

Mr Guterres was in Beijing to attend President Xi Jinping’s global infrastructure initiative with more than 20 world leaders in attendance.

Good morning. US president Joe Biden is flying to Israel amid a growing death toll from a blast at a Gaza hospital that killed at least 300 people.

Israel and Hamas have traded blamed for the blast at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.

Jordan has cancelled a planned summit with Mr Biden, Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II summit following the explosion.

