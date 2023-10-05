Sligo bachelor who died after burglary remembered as ‘gracious, gentle’ man

Tom Niland was 'a gifted farmer' for whom working the land was a vocation, not a job

Tom Niland, the Co Sligo bachelor who was severely injured following a burglary at his home in January 2022, was a “humble, gracious, gentle and kind man” who lived a “quiet and contented” life, his funeral mass has heard.

Fr Michael Gilroy told assembled mourners at St Adamnan’s Church, in Skreen, Co Sligo, that the 75-year-old’s “peaceful and tranquil life” was “invaded” on the day of the burglary.

“That date has been imprinted on our minds ever since. For the last 21 months, we have missed his presence in this parish.

“Every time we pass his lovely home we get that sick feeling at the pit of our stomach. Time has passed but we have not forgotten Tom,” Fr Gilroy said.

The priest said that news of Mr Niland’s death late last month was met “a profound sadness” in the local community, but also relief, his suffering now over.

“All be wanted was for him to recover sufficiently to regain his independence, and to return to his home in our community ... sadly, that was not to be.”

Mr Niland died last week, having spent the last 20 months on life support at University Hospital Sligo following the incident at his home in Doonflynn, Skreen.

Fr Gilroy reserved special praise for the staff at the hospital. As Mr Niland’s body was taken from the hospital last week by undertakers, staff formed a guard of honour in a “moving and poignant” gesture.

Mr Niland was “a gifted farmer”, his funeral heard. He spent much of his life working on the farm of Gordon and Mary Kilgallen, with whom he shared a close relationship. “It was so much more than a job – it was a vocation.

“Tom loved working the land and tending to the livestock. He was close to nature, and I have no doubt appreciated the gifts of nature, that maybe most of us take for granted.”

Gifts offered at the altar represented different aspects of his life: flowers, car keys, a St Brigid’s Cross, a tin of biscuits, and a photo of his home, “of which he was so proud”.

Mr Niland, an only child, was predeceased by his parents, Roger and Molly.

Gardaí have charged three men in relation to the alleged aggravated burglary in January 2022.