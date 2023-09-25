Gymnastics Ireland apologises to black competitor ignored by judge distributing participation medals

Simone Biles said the video of the girl being apparently passed over during the medal ceremony 'broke my heart'.

Gymnastics Ireland have issued a statement of apology to a gymnast, the only black competitor in a line of young gymnasts who was apparently ignored by a judge when handing out participation medals. A video of the incident has since gone viral.

The statement said the board and staff of Gymnastics Ireland “unreservedly apologise” to the gymnast and her family for the upset caused by the incident at a GymStart event in March 2022.

“What happened on the day should not have happened and for that we are deeply sorry. We are also sorry that what has happened since that date has caused further upset,” the statement said.

“Please know that at all times we have been acting in good faith and with the best of intentions in trying to resolve this very difficult and sensitive matter,” it further reads.

“We offered an in-person apology after the incident as we believed this was the best approach. Subsequently we felt mediation was the best way forward.”

They also said that they would like to engage with the gymnast’s family and Sports Against Racism Ireland (SARI) to “listen to any suggestions they have as to how our procedures can be improved in this regard.”

Gymnastics Ireland added that they are happy to see the gymnast continue to participate in Gymnastics Ireland events and they look forward to welcoming her back to future events.

“Finally, we would like to make it absolutely clear that Gymnastics Ireland condemns any form of racism whatsoever,” they said.

Four-time Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles said the video “broke my heart”. She said she sent the girl a video message to offer encouragement, and added: “There is no room for racism in any sport or at all.”

Her United States teammate Jordan Chiles, an Olympic silver medallist, described the incident as “beyond hurtful on so many levels”.

Gymnastics Ireland has more 36,000 members and is predominantly made up of young children and teenagers. It describes itself as having “a very diverse community of members covering all races, ages, genders, sexualities and socio-economic groups”.