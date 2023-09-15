Your morning briefing

New Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty unveils the programme's new set ahead of the start of its new season tonight. Photograph: PA

Interest rates: Pain for homeowners and first-time buyers as rises push up mortgage payments

The decision by the European Central Bank (ECB) to raise its interest rates to the highest level since the launch of the euro will cause financial hardship to Irish homeowners and would-be homeowners and push more people into mortgage arrears, it has been warned.

The 10th consecutive rate rise since last summer will see the bank’s main lending rate climb from 4.25 per cent to 4.5 per cent and immediately add around €25 on to the monthly repayments of a typical tracker mortgage holder. It came with a warning from ECB president Christine Lagarde that that while rates may have reached a peak, there is no prospect of a reversal of its aggressive monetary policy aimed at bringing inflation across the eurozone under control.

“With today’s decision, we have made sufficient contributions, under the current assessment, to returning inflation to target in a timely manner,” Ms Lagarde told reporters. “The focus is probably going to move a bit more to the duration, but it is not to say – because we can’t say – that now that we are at peak.”

Patrick Kielty’s Late Late prep - Butterflies, politics and a message from Tubs: The owl has hogged all the attention but as Patrick Kielty counts down to his first Late Late Show at 9.35pm on RTÉ One tonight, other winged creatures are destined for a cameo. “Will there be a few butterflies? There will. But, ultimately, I’m going to try to take it all in and suck every last brilliant moment out of it.”

Damage from the massive flooding in Derna, Libya (Yousef Murad/AP)

Libya flood victims buried in mass graves as anger builds over failed defences: Rescue workers were burying thousands of victims of floods in eastern Libya in mass graves as they struggled to cope with a disaster that has claimed thousands of lives and left many thousands more missing

Rescue workers were burying thousands of victims of floods in eastern Libya in mass graves as they struggled to cope with a disaster that has claimed thousands of lives and left many thousands more missing ‘ We saw our friends and neighbours dying around us, and we couldn’t do anything ’: As two dams collapsed and storm waters tore through the streets of the Libyan city of Derna, carrying bodies and buildings with them, Ruba Hatem Yassine, her pregnant sister and several older relatives clambered up a neighbour’s ladder to the roof to flee the grasp of the rushing flood below.

As two dams collapsed and storm waters tore through the streets of the Libyan city of Derna, carrying bodies and buildings with them, Ruba Hatem Yassine, her pregnant sister and several older relatives clambered up a neighbour’s ladder to the roof to flee the grasp of the rushing flood below. China looks to Ireland for baby-making tips: After the scorching heat of July and the floods, smog and clamminess of August, September has brought cooler air to Beijing for the start of the city’s favourite season. The pavements are alive again as restaurant diners emerge from months sheltering in the air-conditioned chill indoors to take up the tables outside. Denis Staunton reports from Beijing.

06/09/2023 - NEWS - Interview of the week - Kevin Potts , IRFU Chief Executive at St Mary's Rugby Club, ahead of Rugby World Cup. Piece by Dominic Coyle Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Kevin Potts interview: IRFU chief focused on finding the cash to grow the game: The last time I sat down with Kevin Potts, he was masterminding Ireland’s bid for Rugby World Cup 2023. In the event, Ireland lost out to France. Eight years on, he is now chief executive of the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU), the man charged with overseeing the game in Ireland and keeping its finances in order.

Reverse snobbery about rugby is every bit as nauseating as plain old snobbery: Ever before the Rugby World Cup kicked off in France, the contempt for the game that prevails among swathes of other-sports lovers, soccer fans in particular, has been a topic for discussion. Panellists on Newstalk’s The Hard Shoulder before the opening ceremony said that, in some quarters, the wish to see Johnny Sexton and his team fail to lift the World Cup is even stronger than Tadgh Furlong’s gluteus maximus, writes Justine McCarthy.

‘Where the hell did all that come from?’ Andy Farrell unhappy with Mack Hansen non-story: Speculation that Mack Hansen’s initial exclusion from the match-day squad for Ireland’s World Cup opener against Romania was due to him being a naughty boy can safely be filed in the non-story category. That it was evidently much ado about nothing was reiterated by Andy Farrell on foot of him announcing the team to play Tonga at the squad’s new hotel base on the outskirts of Nantes, with Hansen named to start

Knee-jerk actions no substitute for long-term strategy

Sir, – Talk of selling the site RTÉ is based at in Montrose in Dublin is very premature and cannot be considered without answering the question as to how much it will cost to relocate to similar facilities elsewhere. Where will they go? How much will that cost?

Especially as any land which might be considered is likely to rocket in price. Note that I don’t say “value”. Simply selling off the family silver without first fixing the family’s spending problems won’t solve anything. – Yours, etc, David Doran

In the News podcast: Too much Tubridy: what teenagers think of the news media

