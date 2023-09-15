Status orange heavy rainfall warning remains in place for south of Ireland today

File photo of members of the public seeking shelter from a heavy rain shower in Terenure, Co Dublin. Rainfall warnings have been issued for large swathes of Ireland until Friday evening. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A status orange rain warning remains in place for Co Cork and Co Waterford until 6pm today, with a yellow weather warning affecting 11 other counties.

The status yellow rain warning is in place for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow, Kerry, Limerick, and Tipperary until 6pm this evening.

The status orange rain warning came into effect at 4pm yesterday, while the yellow warning began at 6pm.

Rain will continue throughout Leinster and East Ulster today. It will be heavy at times, causing localised flooding in parts of Munster. However, it will be drier in the west and northwest, with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with light to moderate northeast breezes.

Clear spells will develop throughout the night tonight, with rain gradually easing and lowest temperatures of eight to 10 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly dry with just a possibility of light rain in eastern and southeastern parts of the country. Bright spells are expected elsewhere, with the best of the sunshine in the northwest, and highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees.

Rain will return on Sunday morning, at its heaviest and most persistent over the eastern half of the country, with localised flooding possible.

Highest temperatures will be 15 to 17 degrees, with the rain clearing most places on Sunday night, but lingering along the eastern coastal counties until the morning.