Woman (80s) and man (50s) die in house fire in Co Cavan

The woman and man, believed to be mother and son, were pronounced dead at the scene. Photograph: Alan Betson

A woman in her 80s and man in his 50s, believed to be mother and her son, died in a fire in Co Cavan overnight.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at a private residence in Lackenmore, a rural area between Ballyjamesduff town and New Inn shortly before 2am on Sunday.

Fire services attended the scene and extinguished the fire. The woman and man were pronounced dead at the scene.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí were alerted to a fire at a domestic residence in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan, shortly before 2am on Sunday morning, 10th September 2023.

READ MORE

“Fire services attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

“A woman (aged in her 80s) and a man (aged in his 50s) were pronounced deceased at the scene. The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital where a postmortem will take place in due course.

“The scene of the fire is currently preserved for a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The coroner has been notified. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Fine Gael councillor Trevor Smith described the deaths as a “terrible tragedy” and said the “thoughts and prayers of the whole community are with the family, their relatives and friends at this difficult time”.