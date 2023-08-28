Beaches no longer ‘blackspots’ for litter, survey finds

Strandhill, Co Sligo: With Keem beach, Co Mayo; Portmagee harbour, Co Kerry; and Mountshannon, Co Clare, it was found to be moderately littered. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

An annual survey of litter on beaches and coastal areas has for the first time in seven years not deemed any site inspected to be a “blackspot” for litter.

The survey, run by the business lobby group, Irish Business Against Litter (Ibal), deemed 11 of 33 beaches or harbours inspected to fall under the category of “littered”, while a further 10 were assessed as “moderately littered”.

Some 12 beaches or coastal areas were assessed as clean from litter, according to the latest survey published on Monday.

The survey found a growing problem was the amount of disposable vapes littered on beaches, which were found in one in seven inspections.

READ MORE

Ibal spokesman Conor Horgan said the “rapid emergence” of disposable vapes as a significant source of litter was worrying. “At a time when we are urgently trying to reduce plastic pollution in our oceans, the emergence of vapes is concerning,” he said.

No beach or coastal area was deemed to be a litter blackspot for the first time since the survey began in 2017, he said. Previous blackspots such as White’s Bay and Blackrock Castle in Co Cork, and the Annesley bridge over the river Tolka in north Dublin all improved and are not categorised as littered.

[ Leave no Trace launches nationwide campaign as local authorities deal with Bank Holiday beach litter ]

[ Message in a bottle found on US beach four years after it was thrown into sea in Ireland ]

Other areas judged as littered by the survey included Portmarnock beach, north Dublin; Lahinch beach and Doolin pier in Co Clare; Dog’s Bay in Co Galway; as well as Bantry and Kinsale harbour, Castletownbere, Ballinacurra and White Bay beach in Co Cork.

Dingle harbour and Ballybunion beach, Co Kerry, were judged to be moderately littered, along with Grand Canal Dock and Skerries beach in Dublin, Bundoran beach and Killybegs harbour, Co Donegal.

Other areas moderately littered were Keem beach, Co Mayo; Strandhill beach, Co Sligo; Portmagee harbour in Co Kerry; and Mountshannon in Co Clare.

Dún Laoghaire harbour and Killiney beach, Co Dublin; Brittas Bay and Bray seafront, Co Wicklow; and Salthill beach, Co Galway were deemed clean by European norms, the survey found.

Many of the cleanest spots were in the southeast, including Tramore beach and Dungarvan harbour, Co Waterford; and Curracloe beach and Kilmore Quay harbour, Co Wexford.

[ Water quality warnings at more than 30 beaches and lakes after heavy rain ]

[ Walker on isolated Co Donegal beach discovers suspected drugs worth €2m ]

Clogherhead beach, Co Louth; Old Head beach, Co Mayo; and Lough Rea, Co Galway were also spots deemed clean.

Mr Horgan said it had been thought coastal areas would be much cleaner this year, due to the unsettled weather over much of the summer months.

“One might have expected the majority to be virtually free of litter,” Mr Horgan said. “Unfortunately, this does not reflect the state of our coastal environment. There is much ‘long lie’ litter and waste coming in from the sea, and this is compounded by litter from those who continue to frequent our coastline despite the inclement weather.

“Coastal litter is unsightly and unhygienic, and deters visitors to our shores. Less evident, but more disturbing, is its impact on our sea life,” he said.

Mr Horgan commended local groups and volunteers near previous litter blackspots for their work over the last year to clean up the beaches and coastal areas.