Walker on isolated Co Donegal beach discovers suspected drugs worth €2m

Garda forensic officers examine the drugs cache discoverd on Tramore beach, near Dunfanaghy in Co Donegal. Photograph: NW Newspix

A man walking on an isolated Co Donegal beach has discovered what is thought to be a consignment of drugs worth more than €2 million.

The discovery was made at Tramore Beach on the outskirts of the seaside village of Dunfanaghy early on Wednesday morning.

The drugs, wrapped in black plastic and bound by a rope, were found on the edge of the water at the remote beach.

The quick-thinking walker dragged the suitcase-sized bale up the beach and then tied it to a plank of wood after fearing it would be washed out to sea again.

READ MORE

The man then contacted gardaí to alert them of his find.

Gardai rushed to the scene and secured the area.

At the same time it is understood that another similar package was washed up further along the coastline at Fanad Head.

The finds have sparked a huge search along the coastline involving the Garda helicopter.

The aerial vehicle is currently securing the area in case other drug consignments are washed up.

Gardaí have not yet analysed the find but a spokesperson said they have sent a sample away for analysis.

Local sources say both packages could weigh up to 40kg and could have a street value of more than €2 million.

Tramore beach, near Dunfanaghy. Image: Google Maps

There are also unconfirmed reports that gardaí had been monitoring the activities of marine vessels over the weekend after a tip-off that a board with drugs was due to land along the coastline.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed the substances found in the large parcels have been sent away for analysis.

The spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána are currently investigating the circumstances of the discovery of a number of packages along the North Donegal coastline.

“The packages contain substances which is believed to be a controlled drug, subject to analysis and confirmation by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

“An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”

The investigation is being overseen by officers at Milford Garda station.

Tramore Beach is only accessible by foot over sand-dunes and has been voted one of Ireland’s most scenic beaches in recent years.