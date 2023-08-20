Man (20s) dies after crash involving two e-scooters and car in Co Louth

Investigations are ongoing and Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A man has died following a crash involving two e-scooters and a car in Dundalk, Co Louth.

The crash occurred on the Armagh Road late on Saturday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene where a man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead. It is understood the man had been travelling on one of the e-scooters. His body was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda.

Another man, aged in his 20s, was treated for injuries by ambulance personnel at the scene. A third man, also aged in his 20s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. It is understood he had been travelling on a second e-scooter.

READ MORE

Local diversions were in place on Sunday morning as the road remained closed while forensic investigators carried out an examination.

Investigations are ongoing and Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users with camera footage (including dashcam) who were travelling on or near the Armagh Road on Saturday evening from 11pm-11.45pm, are being asked to make the footage available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.