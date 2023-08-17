Liam MacDaid, former Bishop of Clogher, dies aged 78

Bishop MacDaid served as the parish Bishop of Clogher in Co Tyrone from 2010 until his retirement in 2016. Photograph: Alan Betson

Liam MacDaid, the former Bishop of Clogher, has died aged 78.

The Donegal native passed away suddenly on Tuesday while on holiday in France.

Bishop MacDaid served the parish of Clogher in Co Tyrone from 2010 until his retirement – due to ill-health – in 2016. Since then, he held the title of Bishop Emeritus of Clogher.

Bishop MacDaid was ordained a priest in 1969 and went on to serve in the parishes of Fivemiletown, Co Tyrone, and Tyholland, Co Monaghan. He also spent some time teaching at St Macartan’s College, Monaghan, later serving as president of the college from 1981 to 1989.

He acted as diocesan secretary and chancellor from 1993 until his appointment as bishop in 2010.

Current Bishop of Clogher, Larry Duffy, led tributes, describing him as a “compassionate pastor who brought the love of Christ to all the people he ministered to”.

“Throughout his 54 years of priestly ministry, whether in an educational setting, in a parish or as Bishop of Clogher, Bishop Liam saw his mission as one of proclaiming Christ.

“His devoted service to the Diocese will be long remembered for its genuine commitment to God’s people and his simplicity of approach,” he said.

Figures within the Church of Ireland have also paid tribute, including Dr Ian Ellis, Bishop of Clogher, who said he was “well known and highly respected” among the wider community, given his many decades of service in the area.

“News of his death has come as a great shock, especially to his family, and we hold them and his close friends and colleagues in our prayers at this time,” he said.

Archbishop John McDowell, former Church of Ireland Bishop of Clogher, expressed sadness at the news.

“Anyone who knew him will attest to his quiet wisdom and unobtrusive manner; the word in season was his métiers,” he said.

Archbishop McDowell highlighted Bishop MacDaid’s love of Gaelic games and their many visits to St Tiernach’s Park in Clones, Co Monaghan, for the Ulster Senior Football Championship final. “Warm friendship, wonderful company, much happiness.”

Speaking on Shannonside FM on Thursday, Dr Gary Carville, director of communications with the Diocese of Clogher, said that everything Bishop MacDaid did “was for others”.

“He didn’t see his ministry, either as a priest or as a bishop, about himself. It was about service to others. Everything was done in the name of the Lord and it was about bringing the love of Christ to others,” Dr Carville said.