Irishman in ‘stable’ condition after being gored by bull in southern Spain

A 33-year-old Irishman was injured when he was hit by two bulls in the town of Blanca in Murcia, southern Spain on Friday

An Irishman is in hospital after being gored by a bull at an event in Spain.

The 33-year-old, who has not been named, was struck twice at a running of the bulls event in Blanca in the south of Spain on Friday.

Video footage show the man being hit by one animal who rushed past. He was lying prostrate on the ground when he was gored on the neck by another steer.

The man was treated in an infirmary and was later transferred to a hospital in the town.

READ MORE

Pedro Galindo, the town’s head of infirmary, said a visitor to the town suffered injuries to his neck and pelvis, but was in a stable condition. The neck injury was very deep and was close to an artery, the doctor added.

The Encierro de Blanca is a four day event held in the town every August to mark the feast of its patron saint, St Roque. The event returned this year for the first time since being cancelled during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is not as well-known as the running of the bulls in Pamplona, but nevertheless attracts a lot of tourists.

A Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman said it was aware of the case and is providing consular assistance to the injured man’s family.