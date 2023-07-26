Second Lego store to open in Dublin later this year

A second Lego store is set to open in Dublin later this year in Blanchardstown shopping centre, a little more than a year after the brand opened its first store in the Republic on Grafton Street.

The Danish brand has announced its second store in the Republic will be opened in west Dublin in October this year.

Its first store had been opened on Grafton Street in Dublin city centre last August.

Financial accounts for last year show the opening of its first store saw Lego Ireland Ltd report revenue of more than €4 million in 2022, recording a gross profit of €1.53 million.

READ MORE

[ ‘I’m a Lego artist. People say your work can’t possibly be art because it’s Lego, but art is art’ ]

In a statement, Amy Pearson, Lego’s director of marketing in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said the company was “delighted to be bringing a second store to the Irish market this autumn”.

“The launch of the Lego Store on Grafton Street in 2022 proved how loved the Lego brand is here in Ireland,” she said.

The second store in Blanchardstown shopping centre would be a “top retail destination for product launches and events”, she said.