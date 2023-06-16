Sligo train crash: Three separate investigations launched into fatal incident

Garda forensic experts, inspectors from Iarnród Éireann and the Railway Accident Investigation Unit (RAIU) have launched separate inquiries after a train struck and killed Jessica McLoughlin (40) in Co Sligo on Wednesday. Her niece, Rebecca McLoughlin (25), who was also struck by the train, remains in hospital. Both women are from Cranmore in Sligo town and were walking along the track when they were struck.

While the investigations are at an early stage, some witnesses said the driver sounded the horn for a prolonged period before the collision. One eyewitness report, regarded as very reliable, said both women tried to get off the tracks to avoid the oncoming train.

Irish Rail said the incident involving the 3.05pm service from Sligo to Dublin happened on the train line at Knocks Park, Ballisodare at about 4pm. Rebecca McLoughlin, who was airlifted to Sligo University Hospital, is in a stable condition. On Thursday she paid tribute to her aunt, a mother of four, on Facebook.

Gardaí believe the women had been on an earlier train that day from Sligo but got off at Collooney, one stop away. It is not clear why the women alighted at that stop. Investigating gardaí are hopeful Rebecca McLoughlin will be able to assist them when she is well enough to be interviewed.

Gardaí said on Thursday night that an examination of the scene has been completed by forensic collision investigators. They asked for anyone with information to come forward, particularly anyone who remembered travelling with the women on an earlier train.

“In particular, Gardaí are keen to speak to passengers with information on this incident who were travelling on the Dublin to Sligo train service, that arrived in Sligo at 2pm on Wednesday, June 14th and also passengers on the Dublin to Sligo service that departed from Sligo at 1pm,” gardaí said.

Gardaí can be contacted at Sligo Garda station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Local Sligo county councillor Thomas Healy said he had spoken to a distressed young man who witnessed the tragedy.

He said the passenger, who was heading to Dublin on the afternoon Sligo service, was unaware at first why the train had stopped but was very upset when he realised what had happened.

“He was on the train and he was very upset. He told me he just had to get off and he pulled a lever,” said Cllr Healy.

Local Fine Gael councillor Thomas Walsh urged people not to share any photographs or video footage from the scene online.

Expressing sympathy to the families of the two women involved, he said locals were devastated by the tragedy .

Cllr Walsh praised the swift response of the emergency services, pointing out that four ambulances and the Army helicopter were very quickly on the scene.