Gardaí appeal for information on teenage boy (16) missing from Kildare

Gardaí have appealed to members of the public in seeking the whereabouts of a teenager from Kildare who has been reported missing.

Briain Holmes (16) was last seen in the Co Clare area on Thursday, May 11th.

He is described as around 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, and has fair hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Briain was wearing a black jumper, dark black trousers, and black runners.

Gardaí and the teen’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Mr Holmes’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kildare Garda station on 045 527 737, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.