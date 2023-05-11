Thunderstorms and spot flooding possible on Thursday afternoon

Heavy downpours expected in eastern half of the country on Thursday. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

There is a possibility of thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon, with heavy rain potentially leading to spot flooding around the country, the national forecaster has said.

According to Met Éireann, the warm weather of recent days is likely to continue on Thursday, with highs of 13 to 16 degrees.

Showers will be widespread on Thursday morning, with the heaviest downpours across the eastern half of the country with spot flooding possible.

Drier and sunnier intervals will develop in the northwest on Thursday afternoon but frequent showers will persist elsewhere, with thunderstorms being possible in the east and southeast.

Showers will gradually become isolated by late evening, with any remaining showers dying out early on Thursday night, leaving dry conditions with long clear spells.

Patches of mist and fog will develop in light northerly or variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of five to eight degrees.

Most places will be dry on Friday with spells of sunshine developing, and the chance of a few light showers bubbling up in the afternoon and early evening. Highest temperatures will be between 15 and 19 degrees.

Friday night will be dry with long clear spells. Areas of mist and fog will develop in the near calm conditions, with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

This mist and fog will clear on Saturday morning, leaving a mostly dry day with spells of hazy sunshine.

Isolated showers are possible in the afternoon and cloud will thicken from the west during the evening. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

Saturday night will be cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle developing in the north and west. It will be milder than recent nights with temperatures staying above 9 or 10 degrees.

It will be a damp and cloudy beginning on Sunday with outbreaks of rain and drizzle giving way to sunshine and a few showers. The last of the rain and drizzle will likely clear the east coast by evening. It will be much cooler than the preceding days with maximum temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.

Current indications for next week suggest generally dry and settled conditions, but on the cooler side than the average temperature for this time of year.