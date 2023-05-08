Tánaiste defends comments on China as ‘measured and balanced’ after embassy criticism

Tánaiste Micheal Martin is unapologetic about the Chinese response to his RIA speech, saying he fully stands over his remarks about China and Ireland’s relationship with China. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin has defended comments he made about Ireland’s relationship with China amid criticism from the Chinese embassy he had “overexaggerated” the differences between the two countries.

“I think it was a very measured and balanced presentation,” said Mr Martin of the speech he gave at the Royal Irish Academy on May 2nd in which he said Ireland must be “clear-eyed about China’s strategic objectives and about what these might mean for the European Union and Ireland”.

In his speech, Mr Martin noted Ireland engaged in €34.5 billion worth of trade with China and had “enduring links in education, in culture and in tourism” but he also echoed comments by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen about “de-risking but not decoupling from China”.

He said the private sector and academia needed to reflect on “how they can continue to build valuable relationships in China in areas where it makes sense to do so” while also assessing “their level of exposure and identify areas where it may be necessary to de-risk”.

He restated Ireland’s adherence to the “one China policy”, which means Ireland does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan. but this did not preclude the development of economic and cultural connections with Taiwan and any change to Taiwan’s status would not be acceptable.

Mr Martin also said that Ireland would continue to prioritise the preservation and promotion of human rights and he highlighted an assessment by former UN commissioner for human rights Michelle Bachelet of the situation in the Xinjiang region.

He said Ms Bachelet’s assessment was “stark” and that “the scale of the arbitrary and discriminatory detention of members of the Uighur and other predominantly Muslim groups may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity”.

Mr Martin said: “Ireland’s message on human rights will remain consistent whether in relation to Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong or elsewhere – China has an obligation to act in a manner that ensures full respect for the rule of law.”

In a statement, the Chinese embassy in Ireland responded by saying it had “taken note of the positive elements of the speech that Ireland values its bilateral relationship with China and wants to work constructively together with China; that Ireland reaffirms it adheres to one-China policy”.

But the Chinese embassy went on to strongly rebuke Mr Martin over other aspects of his RIA speech, saying “regrettably, the speech overexaggerated the differences between China and Ireland and emphasised the concept of ‘de-risking’ with China”.

“It also made misleading comments on China’s stance on current international hot issues and made groundless accusations against China on issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong, interfering in China’s internal affairs,” it said.

It said the “fundamental cause of tension” are forces promoting Taiwanese independence and that if Ireland “truly wants to see the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, it should unequivocally oppose ‘Taiwan independence’”.

The Chinese embassy argued that the issues in Xinjiang are “not issues about human rights at all, but about combating separatism, extremism and terrorism” and said the region “once suffered deeply” from these issues “which seriously endangered the safety and property of the people there”.

The embassy’s statement concluded by quoting the late John Hume as saying: “Difference is the essence of humanity. Difference is an accident of birth, and it should therefore never be the source of hatred or conflict. Therein lies a most fundamental principle of peace: respect for diversity.”

But today in Cork at an event to mark Ireland’s 50 years membership of the European Union, Mr Martin was unapologetic when asked about the Chinese response to his RIA speech, saying that he fully stood over his remarks about China and Ireland’s relationship with China.

“I think it’s a very measured and balanced presentation in respect of our relationship with China and the relationship between China and the European Union into the future [and the need] to be clear-eyed about the importance of maintaining strong economic, social and cultural ties with China.

“But then it’s also about being in a position to look at everything through the prism of international rules and best order which also involves raising and articulating issues pertaining to personal freedoms and human rights,” he said.