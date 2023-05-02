Tánaiste calls on China to use its ‘considerable influence’ to end Russia’s war on Ukraine

Micheál Martin used a significant foreign policy speech to renew Ireland’s strident criticism of Russia’s actions in Ukraine. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has called on China to use its “considerable influence” to end Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Mr Martin used a significant foreign policy speech to renew Ireland’s strident criticism of Russia’s actions in Ukraine. He also took the opportunity to set out Ireland’s approach to relations with China.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs highlighted areas “of particular importance” to Ireland in its engagement with China, the first of which is Ukraine.

In an address to a Royal Irish Academy conference on “Human (in)security in an unsettled world” on Tuesday, Mr Martin spoke of the State’s support for a multilateral approach to international relations.

“Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in blatant violation of the UN (United Nations) Charter has challenged the multilateral system to its core,” Mr Martin said.

He said Russia’s actions included “committing gross violations of human rights… potential war crimes and crimes against humanity”.

Mr Martin said Ireland was militarily neutral but not politically or morally neutral and “we will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes”.

He said it is incumbent on all five permanent members of the UN Security Council to “uphold the multilateral system”.

Mr Martin outlined how China published a position paper on the war in Ukraine in February. He welcomed aspects of the paper including a reiteration of China’s belief in respecting the sovereignty of all countries; its opposition to the use of nuclear weapons; and the importance of international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians. However, Mr Martin said it “failed to call out Russia’s aggression”.

“China’s proposals for peace, have not acknowledged that Russia started this war and that it is Russia that can and must end it,” Mr Martin said, adding that Chinese president Xi Jinping’s recent state visit to Moscow showed the close ties with Russia.

President Xi Jinping’s government released a peace proposal in February and called for a ceasefire in Ukraine. Photograph: Jack Taylor/Pool Photo via AP

But Mr Martin also noted how China has assured Ukraine of its support for its sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders at key moments since the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

“I call on China to reflect on this commitment and to use its considerable influence to end Russia’s war,” Mr Martin said.

“This would honour the principles of the UN Charter and the wishes of the overwhelming majority of United Nations member states.”

He added that Mr Xi’s call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week and his decision to send China’s special representative on Eurasian affairs to Ukraine is “a very positive step”.

Mr Martin outlined other areas of importance to Ireland including maintaining the “status quo” in Taiwan and how any change to its status would not be acceptable.

He restated Ireland’s adherence to the “One China policy”.

This means Ireland does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan and it recognises the People’s Republic of China as the legal representative of China.

Mr Martin also highlighted the necessity of partnership with China on global challenges whether it relates to health, climate change or the delivery of international Sustainable Development Goals.

Another area Ireland will continue to prioritise is the preservation and promotion of human rights.

“Ireland’s message on human rights will remain consistent whether in relation to Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, or elsewhere – China has an obligation to act in a manner that ensures full respect for the rule of law,” Mr Martin said.

“China, like every other UN member state, must comply with its human rights obligations.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin giving the keynote address at a conference at the Royal Irish Academy on Dawson Street, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Mr Martin said Ireland’s relationship with China is valued, highlighting the €34.5 billion in two-way trade as well as “enduring links in education, in culture and in tourism”.

However, he also said “we must be clear-eyed about China’s strategic objectives and about what these might mean for the European Union and Ireland”.

He said China’s worldview is “different from ours” in terms of interests and values.

Mr Martin noted how European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen recently spoke about “the concept of de-risking but not decoupling” and said this is “an idea increasingly embedded in European Union discourse on China”.

This does not mean “turning our backs on an economic, diplomatic and cultural relationship with China” and there are “many mutually beneficial ties that we can nourish and grow”.

He said Ireland will continue to support businesses in their engagement with China and to work with the Chinese companies here but “alongside this we will also work with European Union partners to shore up our economic security”.

Mr Martin said the private sector, academia and others “need to reflect on how they can continue to build valuable relationships in China in areas where it makes sense to do so” while also assessing “their level of exposure and identify areas where it may be necessary to de-risk”.

Before his speech Mr Martin was asked by reporters if he was concerned at the reaction he may get to some of his comments.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs said he was not concerned, adding that it is important that Ireland sets out “an overarching policy framework that’s realistic in terms of our relationship with China, that understands China’s objectives and ambitions and looks at the relationship both through the lens of risk and through the lens of opportunities, of course”.

Mr Martin said he thought it was a “fair speech” and balanced “in terms of modern day global geopolitical situation”.

On Russia, Mr Martin suggested a UN assessment of more than 22,000 civilian casualties “is likely to be only the tip of the iceberg” and spoke of how eight million Ukrainians have been forced to flee.

Mr Martin said Russia has shown no sign of wanting to end the war.

He added that Russia’s actions including sham referendums to annex Ukrainian territory; threatening the use of weapons of mass destruction; attacking and occupying the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant; “indiscriminately attacking civilians”; and “abducting Ukrainian children” speak for themselves.