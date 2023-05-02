Woman (40s) dies at hotel in Limerick

A woman in her 40s has died at a hotel in Limerick on Tuesday morning.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the Strand Hotel in Limerick City after 3am on Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for the gardaí said they are investigating all the circumstances in relation to the death and investigations are ongoing.
The body remains at the scene, and a postmortem will take place in due course which will determine the course of the investigation, the spokeswoman added.
READ MORE
Luxembourg landlord Marc Godart sublet Mountjoy Square property for decade, despite having lease for just two years
More to follow ...