Woman (40s) dies at hotel in Limerick

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances in relation to the death and investigations are ongoing. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A woman in her 40s has died at a hotel in Limerick on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the Strand Hotel in Limerick City after 3am on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the gardaí said they are investigating all the circumstances in relation to the death and investigations are ongoing.

The body remains at the scene, and a postmortem will take place in due course which will determine the course of the investigation, the spokeswoman added.

