Woman (40s) dies at hotel in Limerick

Gardaí and emergency services attended scene at 3am on Tuesday

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances in relation to the death and investigations are ongoing. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Shauna Bowers
Tue May 2 2023 - 08:38

A woman in her 40s has died at a hotel in Limerick on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the Strand Hotel in Limerick City after 3am on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the gardaí said they are investigating all the circumstances in relation to the death and investigations are ongoing.

The body remains at the scene, and a postmortem will take place in due course which will determine the course of the investigation, the spokeswoman added.

More to follow ...

Shauna Bowers is a reporter for The Irish Times

