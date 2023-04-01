Ireland

New IRA counter-terrorism operation under way in Derry

PSNI and bomb disposal teams believed to be searching property for munitions and explosives

The terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland was recently raised from substantial to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely. Photograph: Paul McErlane/EPA

Sat Apr 1 2023 - 15:42

The PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) conducted a search on a property in Derry on Saturday as part of their investigation into the New IRA.

The TIU was joined by six bomb disposal teams, believed to be searching for potential munitions and explosives.

In a statement the PSNI said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit are conducting a search in Derry/Londonderry as part of an ongoing investigation into New IRA activity.

“The planned search in the Letterkenny Road area is being conducted with support from District and Tactical Support Group colleagues.”

The New IRA has been the most active of the dissident republican outfits in Northern Ireland in recent years.

The terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland was recently raised from substantial to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely. – PA

