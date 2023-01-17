Cyclist in a serious condition in hospital following collision with truck

A cyclist is in a serious condition in hospital following a collision with an articulated truck in Galway on Tuesday.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses following the incident which occurred at Renmore, Galway shortly before 6pm.

Emergency Services were alerted to the collision scene at the Skerritt Roundabout on the Old Dublin Road. The cyclist, a man in his mid 30s, was then taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway, where gardaí said his condition is understood to be serious.

A technical examination of the scene was initiated by forensic collision investigators and traffic diversions were put in place.

Gardaí have asked anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward and are also appealing for camera footage in the vicinity of Skerritt roundabout at the time of the collision.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on (091) 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any station.