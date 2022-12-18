Remains of Pte Seán Rooney to be repatriated Sunday evening

The remains of Private Seán Rooney, who was killed in an ambush while serving on a United Nations (UN) mission in Lebanon on Wednesday night, are due to be repatriated on Sunday. An Irish Air Corps CASA aircraft was due to depart Beirut at 2pm, with his remains due to be released to the murdered soldier’s family at a ceremony in Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel, Co Dublin, on Monday morning.

The Defence Forces added a “solemn UN ceremony” would be held to honour Pte Rooney in Beirut Airport before his departure. The Air Corps deployed an aircraft to the region on Saturday and it has been on standby to repatriate Pte Rooney’s remains, which has taken several days due to a postmortem being performed in Lebanon.

The 24-year-old soldier was shot dead when his UN vehicle was attacked by an armed group in Al-Aqbieh during a routine journey to Beirut airport on Wednesday. Trooper Shane Kearney remains in a critical condition following the attack while two other Irish soldiers suffered more minor injuries. They were both released from hospital on Saturday.

Three Defence Forces military police personnel and one legal officer have deployed to the country to assist in the Irish investigation. Another four psychological support personnel have also deployed.

Over the next few days they will be joined by a delegation of gardaí who will “act in a liaison role with local law enforcement and other agencies investigating the attack on Irish UN peacekeepers on Wednesday night”, a Garda spokesman said on Friday.

One focus of the investigation will be exactly how Pte Rooney was killed. Preliminary investigations show the fatal shot was fired through a rear window or through an open rear door, indicating a more targeted killing rather than random gunfire.

A number of assault rifle-style rounds have been recovered from the vehicle. It is not known if Irish Army personnel returned fire during the incident or if their weapons have since been recovered. A Defence Forces spokesman said its investigation will cover this matter and declined to comment further.