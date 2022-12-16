People responsible for death of Irish soldier in Lebanon ‘will be punished’, acting PM says

UN peacekeepers and Lebanese soldiers stand at the site in Al-Aqbieh, Lebanon where an Irish soldier was killed on Wednesday. Photograph: Abbas Salman/EPA

Those responsible for an attack in southern Lebanon in which an Irish peacekeeper died and another was seriously injured will be held responsible and “punished”, the country’s caretaker prime minister has said.

Pte Seán Rooney (24), from Dundalk, Co Louth, died and trooper Shane Kearney (22), from Killeagh, Co Cork, remains in hospital after shots were fired at their vehicle after it encountered a blockade on Wednesday night. The two other Irish soldiers on board suffered more minor injuries.

A number of investigations have been ordered into the incident which happened as the soldiers were taking part in a routine journey from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) base to Beirut airport. One of two vehicles travelling in the convoy left the approved route and was met by hostile locals in the coastal village of Al-Aqbieh and attacked.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Friday said Ireland is determined to establish the truth in relation to the incident. Speaking in Brussels, Mr Martin said “our thoughts and prayers are with the families of Seán Rooney... and our hearts go out to his mother and his family and his fiancée”.

Caretaker Lebanese prime minister Najib Mikati. Photograph: Fethi Belaid/AFP via Getty Images

Acting Lebanese prime minister Najib Mikati said in a statement on Friday that investigations into the incident were ongoing. He added that those responsible for the death of Pte Rooney “will be punished”.

Mr Mikati and Lebanon’s chief army commander visited the Unifil headquarters in the south of the country on Friday to pay their respects. He said Lebanon remained committed to a 2006 UN resolution that expanded the peacekeeping mission’s presence.

Secure facility

The vehicle which came under attack was removed from the scene on Thursday night and taken to a secure facility for technical and ballistic examination. It is understood that at least five bullets of assault rifle calibre have been removed from the vehicle, indicating the attackers were using AK-47 style weapons.

Southern Lebanon is a stronghold for Hizbullah, an armed group and heavyweight political party backed by Iran. Hizbullah denied having a role in the attack, saying it was an “unintentional incident” between residents and the UN forces. Minister for Defence Simon Coveney said he did not accept this assurance and would await the outcome of the investigations.

Relations between Unfil peacekeepers and locals have been strained in recent years, leading to several clashes, including one involving Irish troops last January.

Private Seán Rooney (23) was killed on a UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon. Photograph: Defence Forces

However, violence of the nature seen on Wednesday is extremely rare. There has not been a combat death among the 10,000 strong Unifil mission since 2015. It has been 23 years since an Irish peacekeeper died in combat there.

Asked if there was any more information on what led to the incident, Mr Martin said he was “very reluctant to get into detail because I think we do need to allow the investigations to take their course”.

“These are peacekeepers and we owe it to them and to their families to get to the truth,” he said.

“It’s just shocking, that a Unifil peace-keeping group could be attacked in the manner that they were and this is something we’re determined to get to the bottom of.”

Specialised team

The Defence Forces on Friday said it had dispatched a specialised team to Lebanon to provide support to Pte Rooney’s colleagues in the 121st Battalion. The group of eight personnel includes four members of the Defence Forces Personal Support Services, who will form a “critical incident response team”.

Three military police and one legal officer, who will assist in the investigation into the attack, have also travelled.

Arrangements are being put in place to return Pte Rooney’s remains to Ireland. His battalion commander, Lt Col Frank Coakley, on Friday paid tribute to the late soldier and his family, who he said were rooted in the military through the 27th Infantry Battalion.

Colleagues of Trooper Shane Kearney attend a church service in Killeagh, Co Cork for their the 22-year-old who was injured during an attack in Lebanon on Wednesday. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Lt Col Coakley told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that three of Pte Rooney’s uncles serve in the same Dundalk-based battalion. He said this was the young soldier’s second tour in Lebanon.

“We all want to go overseas, to represent our country. We are all proud to wear the flag in our UN role,” he said.

Lt Col Coakley paid tribute to staff at Finner Camp who received the call at 2am on Thursday and had to visit Pte Rooney’s mother Natasha at 4am to break the news of his death rather than allowing his relatives to hear about it elsewhere.