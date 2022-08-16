Woman dies after road traffic accident in Mayo on Monday evening

The N17 was closed to traffic for a time in order to facilitate an investigation by forensic accident investigators. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

An elderly woman died following a road accident in east Mayo on Monday evening.

The victim was a passenger in a car that was involved in a two-vehicle road collision on the N17 near Kilkelly. The accident occurred around 6 p.m.

The woman, who is understood to have been in her early nineties, was rushed by ambulance to Mayo Unversity Hospital where she died later.

Four other people were hospitalised for less serious injuries.

The N17 was closed to traffic for a time in order to facilitate an investigation by forensic accident investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to to come forward.