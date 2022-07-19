Public sector unions seek to ratchet up pressure on Government over new pay deal

Talks over public sector pay broke down earlier this summer. Unions want improved terms for last year and this year before brokering any extension to the deal

Public sector unions have warned of potential strikes at the same time as budget day in September as they seek to ratchet up pressure on the Government over a new pay deal.

Kevin Callanan, general secretary of the Forsa trade union which represents hundreds of thousands of public sector workers, said on Monday that unions are “working towards late August” as a date for commencing ballots on industrial action.

Negotiators for the public service unions last week recommended a co-ordinated campaign on public sector pay, supported by industrial action ballots. Mr Callanan told The Irish Times that “we could be talking the end of September” for industrial action.

“Time of year is a factor but we’re operating now on the basis there’s not going to be a deal here,” he said.

If that timeline was realised, it would raise the prospect of disruption to the work around the early budget for this year, which is planned for September 27th.

Mr Callanan said the public services committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions would meet soon to discuss co-ordinating its approach, wording for a ballot and logistical issues around how it would be carried out.

“It looks like we’re going to have a row in September in respect of the current agreement and deal with next year separately,” Mr Callanan said.

Government sources said they were hopeful that informal talks and back channels could take place this week. It is understood the Workplace Relations Commission, which convenes the talks, was in touch separately with both sides last week.

Mr Callanan would not be drawn on the precise nature of public sector industrial action, but said a ballot could embrace all options, including work-to-rule or outright work stoppages.

A spokesman for the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, which heads up negotiations for the Government, said the coalition wants to reach “an appropriate agreement” with public service unions.

“We are available to enter into further discussions with the public service unions under the auspices of the WRC and contact is continuing in that regard.”