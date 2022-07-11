Woman (70s) dies in Co Sligo collision

The woman has become the 83rd fatality on Irish roads this year. Photograph: Alan Betson

A woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in Co Sligo.

The woman, aged in her 70s, was travelling in a car which was in a collision with a jeep on the N15 at Creevykeel, Cliffoney on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 3pm, gardaí and emergency services arrived at the scene of the crash.

The occupants of both vehicles, three women and one man, were removed from the scene by ambulance to Sligo General Hospital. The woman later died in hospital.

The woman has become the 83rd fatality on Irish roads this year.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. A technical examination of the scene will be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Sligo Garda station at 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.