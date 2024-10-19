Majority of children on spinal waiting list will have surgery or date by end of year - Donnelly

Stephen Donnelly’s office said that as of September 27th, 362 spinal surgeries had been completed in the year to date. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Time

The “majority” of 138 children who are currently on an “active” waiting list for spinal surgery will have had their surgery performed or will have a date for their surgery before the end of 2024, according to Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly.

A spokeswoman for the health minister said: “The Minister for Health expects the majority of those currently on the active waiting list to have received a date for surgery / have had their surgery before the end of the year.”

The Minister’s office was asked to clarify the position following comments made by Limerick Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins, who said that the Minister told him that the waiting list would be reduced by at least 100 patients by the end of this year, leaving 38 patients on the active list.

When asked for clarity on the figures Minister Donnelly’s office replied that “as of September 27th, 362 spinal surgeries have been completed this year to date”.

READ MORE

It explained that while “there are currently 138 children actively waiting for a date for their surgery”, a total of “38 children are currently confirmed for outsourced initiatives in Ireland and abroad”, which included “16 children (who) have received a date to come in for surgery at the National Orthopaedic Hospital Cappagh”.

According to CHI newly published figures, there were 248 children on the spinal surgery waiting list as of September 27th, including 138 patients who were ready for surgery and waiting for a date; 18 patients who were assigned a surgery date; 35 patients who had “an initial episode of care” and required a further procedure; and 57 patients who were suspended from the waiting list due to clinical reasons (11 patients), personal reasons (8 patients), or patients who were confirmed to have their surgery in a non CHI hospital under a CHI initiative (38 patients).

“A number of international outsourcing initiatives have been finalised for children waiting on spinal surgeries. While this option is not suitable for all children waiting on spinal surgeries, dozens of children and families will be able to avail of the option to get their surgery abroad - They include Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital in New York and Great Ormond Street Hospital in London,” Minister Donnelly’s office.

“National outsourcing of spinal patients to Blackrock Clinic and the National Orthopaedic Hospital Cappagh is already in progress.”

The Minister’s office said: “CHI has implemented an extended operating theatre day and a ring-fenced theatre for spinal surgery to increase the number of procedures that are being carried out”.

A Paediatric Spinal Taskforce, set up by the health minister, is being chaired by senior counsel Mark Connaughton, and includes patient advocacy groups, representatives from CHI, the HSE, the Ombudsman for Children, and the Department of Health.