After death of man from measles, CMO concerned over ‘high risk’ of outbreak in Ireland

The measles virus. HSE national immunisation lead Dr Lucy Jessop said the fatal case was the first instance of the disease being reported this year in the State. Photograph: iStock

Concern has been raised about the prospect of a measles outbreak in the State following the death of a man from the disease in the first case reported in Ireland this year.

Chief medical officer Prof Breda Smyth said the vaccination rate has slipped below 90 per cent and needs to be at 95 per cent to stop the illness spreading.

She said the trend was worst among young men in their late teenage years, with 20 per cent of them unvaccinated and not having immunity.

Prof Smyth said measles is “a highly contagious disease that spreads easily through respiratory droplets”. While often associated with a rash, it can spread around the body, potentially leading to severe complications.

READ MORE

[ Measles Q&A: How do I know if I have measles, and what should I do if I have it? ]

“I am very concerned that we are at high risk of an outbreak of measles in Ireland at the moment,” Prof Smyth said in a video message posted on social media.

“This is particularly concerning as currently we’re seeing a rise in cases in the UK and across Europe. If you’re considering travelling to these areas, I would strongly urge you to ensure that you and/or your child are protected...The MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) is a safe and very effective vaccine.”

[ Podcast: Why are measles cases on the rise and who is most at risk? ]

The HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre on Wednesday night said a man had died in a hospital in the Dublin and Midlands Health Region from measles.

It said public health teams, along with the HSE Measles National Incident Management Team (IMT), are taking all necessary public health actions in relation to the case. The team was established in response to a recent rise in measles cases in the UK and mainland Europe.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly told Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting that the significant increase of measles cases notified in Europe this winter, coupled with falling rates of MMR vaccine uptake in Ireland, had raised concerns about wide transmission of the disease in Ireland this year.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, HSE national immunisation lead Dr Lucy Jessop said the fatal case was the first instance of the disease being reported this year in the State.

“We do have very high awareness amongst our public health professionals, so they are very much keeping a watch,” she said, adding that early intervention in suspected cases is effective in stopping the spread of infection.

“It is very important people seek medical advice early so we can take appropriate public health measures, so that we can control the spread of any further infections,” she said.

Dr Jessop added that the HSE was looking at options around how to increase the uptake of the MMR vaccine.

Ireland recorded only four cases of the disease last year, imported from outside the EU in a single family outbreak. No cases were reported this year up to January 27th. There were two cases in 2022.

While no cases were reported in 2021, there were five recorded in 2020, the HSE said, with no deaths reported in any of those years.

More than 170 measles cases were diagnosed in the West Midlands in England between December and mid-January, although all regions in England have reported cases.

The upsurge in measles cases has been blamed on the activities of a discredited British doctor Andrew Wakefield who in 1998 published a fraudulent paper in The Lancet medical journal claiming a link between the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine and autism.

MMR vaccinations fell to a low of 79.9 per cent in the UK by 2004 and similar falls were observed elsewhere.