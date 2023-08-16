Some 5,000 healthcare and social worker HSE staff vote to take industrial action

The HSE itself as well as a number of voluntary organisations that provide these services on its behalf will be impacted by the action. Photograph: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

Around 5,000 healthcare professionals including dieticians, occupational therapists and social workers employed by the HSE and related voluntary agencies are to take industrial action from September 11th following a ballot of Fórsa members.

More than 90 per cent of the union’s members involved voted for the action after what the union says is an ongoing failure to resolve grievances relating to career pathway and progression structures.

Services in orthoptics, podiatry and physiotherapy are also set to be disrupted if the action goes ahead. The HSE itself as well as a number of voluntary organisations that provide these services on its behalf will be impacted.

The union said the action is likely to include the withdrawal of co-operation with third level student placements and education as well as withdrawal of engagement across the breadth of change programmes currently being progressed within the HSE.

Fórsa’s national secretary Linda Kelly said the union and its members had “engaged in good faith discussions with their employer since 2018 to create meaningful career pathways within the named professions. It is clear from this ballot result that members believe the employer’s approach to these discussions fall far short of what is required”.

“Health and Social Care Professionals are a critical clinical staff group within the Health Service and central to the success of Sláintecare. Investment in career progression and promotional opportunities for our members is a necessity if the ambitious change programme set out by the HSE and Government is to be realised.

“Our members are committed, dedicated clinicians who simply want to be recognised for the vital role they have within the Irish Health Service. Given the growing level of vacancies within the HSCP cohort, the employer’s position is quite frankly bizarre,” she said.

The HSE was approached for comment.