Cork University Hospital: baby organ incineration was ‘misguided’, experts find

The choice by staff at Cork University Hospital to send the organs of 18 deceased babies for incineration with clinical hospital waste was “a misguided decision and a deviation from local policy and national standards,” an expert review into the incident has found.

The review into the sending of the baby organs to Belgium for incineration in March and April 2020 found that it was “an isolated incident due to severe pressure on the Post-Mortem Room Team in unprecedented circumstances in preparation for the Covid 19 pandemic.”

According to the review team, which was headed up by consultant histopathologist, Dr Sean O’Briain of Blackrock Clinic and formerly St James’s Hospital, the post-mortem room team have stated that they “very much regret” the actions that they took.

Dr O’Briain’s team also acknowledged in their 124-page report which was delivered to the 18 affected families on Friday morning “the distress experienced by the parents as report of what has occurred and a consequence of the delay in completing this report”, which was first promised in November 2021.

Newly appointed CEO of Cork University Hospital David Donegan also apologised in a letter to the families in which he acknowledged both the upset that the incident caused and the distress that the delay has caused.

“I acknowledge that we let you down in respect to the disrespectful disposal of your baby’s post-mortem organs. This was one of the most difficult times in your lives and we are incredibly sorry for that,” said Mr Donegan.

“I appreciate that those words may bring little comfort to you, and that the best I am likely to be able to offer is furnishing you with the final review, which explains what happened, why it happened and what we have and will do to address the Review Team’s findings.”

The report said that both the Review Team and CUH were very cognisant of the length of time it has taken to complete the review and in this regard, analysis will be undertaken of the methodology with a view to establishing what type of review could and or potentially should have been used.

“Also going forward, it is essential that a review of a patient safety incident is completed in a timely manner so that patients, families and staff are not waiting an extraordinary length of tie for the review to complete. This leads to lost opportunities for learning,” it stated.