Over 65s make up majority of Covid hospital admissions - interim CMO says

About three-quarters of Covid-19 hospital admissions are people over the age of 65, the interim chief medical officer (CMO) has said.

However, only about a third of those in intensive care with Covid-19 are specifically being treated for the virus, meaning vaccines continue to offer significant protection against severe disease.

Speaking for the first time since taking up the role of CMO following the resignation of Dr Tony Holohan, Prof Breda Smyth said the country is experiencing a surge in cases of Covid-19 due to BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

“With this subvariant, it is yet again even more transmissible than previous variants. It is now 90 per cent dominant within the cases circulating,” she told reporters.

There were 849 cases of the virus in hospitals on Tuesday morning, with 137 admissions overnight. The seven-day average for hospital admissions is around 125 per day, Prof Smyth said.

“What is relevant about those admissions is that about 75 per cent of those are over the age of 65. The majority of the admissions are in the older population, so I would urge this population to take up on that offer of a second booster, because this is what will provide protection,” she said.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the number of Covid patients being treated for the virus in intensive care has remained “relatively low”.

“As of last week, there were about 27 in ICU for Covid, but only nine of them were there primarily because of Covid,” Mr Donelly said.

“And so while every life lost, or every number who is severely ill is one too many, the numbers are relatively low.”

There has also been a “significant increase” over the past number of weeks in the numbers of people coming forward for their first and second booster, he added.

Mr Donnelly said the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) is looking at a number of things including the provision of additional boosters for those 65 and older and other high risk groups, second boosters for the under 65s and at new vaccines that are being worked on to deal specifically with Omicron.

However, the Minister said there is no date yet as to when Niac’s advice is expected to be received.

On the possibility of reintroducing restrictions in the autumn and winter, Mr Donnelly said he was “not in a position now to say what might or not be required”.

“This winter and this autumn, we can hope for the best but we certainly have to plan for the potential of a very significant surge in Covid,” Mr Donnelly said.

Meanwhile, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has called for additional public health measures due the impact that rising Covid cases is having on hospitals.

Karen McGowan, president of the INMO, said the pressure on nurses, midwives and other healthcare workers is “unsustainable”.

“The rate at which we are seeing infections rise in our hospitals is extremely worrying,” Ms McGowan said.

Between May 29th and July 4th, Covid hospitalisations increased from 198 to 885, a 347 per cent rise she said.

“The INMO executive today have taken the decision to call on the interim chief medical officer and the HSE’s chief clinical officer to advise Government and the HSE on additional measures that can be taken to alleviate the pressure that is on the health system,” Ms McGowan said.

“These include the reintroduction of immediate Covid screening upon arrival of patients to EDs, strengthening advice around mask wearing, a second booster for healthcare workers and improved ventilation in healthcare settings.”