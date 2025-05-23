‘A national scandal’: Answers demanded after audit highlights over 100 unnecessary hip surgeries on children

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy says families must be told if their children were unnecessarily operated on. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Opposition politicians have called for answers on behalf of families after an audit found almost 70 per cent of hip surgeries carried out in two children’s hospitals over a three-year period were unnecessary.

On Friday, the Health Service Executive (HSE) published the independent audit on hip surgery thresholds for children with developmental dysplasia of the hip (DDH).

The audit examined 147 cases across three hospitals – Temple Street, the National Orthopaedic Hospital Cappagh (NOHC) and Crumlin Hospital.

A total of 85 surgeries performed at Temple Street Hospital (TSH) were examined in the audit, of which 51 did not meet the clinical criteria for surgery - meaning 60 per cent were unnecessary.

In NOHC, 70 surgeries were audited and 55 did not meet the criteria, meaning 79 per cent were unnecessary.

Only one of the 63 surgeries examined at Crumlin hospital did not meet the clinical criteria.

David Cullinane, Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson, said families are “very anxious” about the report’s findings.

He said: “Every parent whose child had a hip surgery at these hospitals will want an answer: was their child’s surgery unnecessary? The report does not answer that. It recommends that every case is offered a review.

“The Government is talking about a panel of experts to review cases but are not dealing with this urgently. The process is only being put in place now. The Government has known about this scandal since last May.”

Mr Cullinane spoke about the need for further inquiries.

He added: “Why were these surgeons operating at lower standards? Why were there such a high number of double hip surgeries? There seem to be particular surgeons that were problematic. Their practice and the oversight of their practice needs to be scrutinised much further.”

Marie Sherlock, health spokesperson for the Labour Party, said the audit paints a “distressing picture around the lack of clinical governance”.

“There are very serious concerns around informed consent,” she said. “There are a lot more questions here. At the heart of this are children and their families.”

Pádraig Rice, health spokesperson for the Social Democrats and chair of the Oireachtas health committee, said the report identifies “serious failings around the use of a novel procedure, both in terms of the absence of informed consent and the lack of clinical follow-up to assess the impact of this treatment”.

“Many questions also remain unanswered because of the limited scope of this audit,” he said. “It only looked at the threshold for surgery, not the reasons for surgery. And while we now have confirmation of what occurred between 2021 and 2023, we still do not know why or how this was allowed to happen.

“Were it not for a whistleblower, these practices could still be happening in our children’s hospitals.”

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy described the findings as a “national scandal”.

“It is not good enough now for the HSE to put the onus on parents to contact a helpline and request a review of their child’s case,” he said.

“All hip surgeries carried out in Temple Street and Cappagh hospitals must be examined and parents must be informed whether or not their child’s surgery was unnecessary.”