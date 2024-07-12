Popular restaurant Michael’s in south Dublin closes ‘with immediate effect’

Chef and proprietor Gareth "Gaz" Smith, outside Michael’s in Mount Merrion, Dublin, which has closed. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Well-known south Co Dublin restaurant Michael’s is to close. Chef and proprietor Gareth “Gaz” Smith announced the news on Instagram, saying the lease on the premises in Mount Merrion had expired and the restaurant was closing “with immediate effect” and he would be concentrating his business on Big Mike’s, his restaurant in Blackrock, Co Dublin.

The seafood restaurant had built a loyal following over the years and was considered by many to be one of Dublin’s best restaurants, with its famous seafood platters being possibly the most photographed city restaurant dish on social media.

Smith opened Big Mike’s in Blackrock in 2022 and staff of the original restaurant will take up positions in the bigger Blackrock location.

Smith said the decision to close the doors was “very emotional”.

READ MORE

He went on to say “It’s bittersweet that we announce to all our local regular guests and to all the visitors who have travelled from afar to dine with us over the years, that the lease has expired at Michael’s in Mount Merrion”.

“For now, we’ll be focusing on wrapping up all the wonderful Michael’s magic and bringing the whole experience under one roof at Big Mike’s in Blackrock. I’m thinking fondly of all the memories created in this restaurant, the “little room that could”.

Smith says gift vouchers for Michael’s will be honoured in Big Mike’s Blackrock and they have a “super flexible” policy.

Smith has become a familiar face on the Dublin restaurant scene. He published his first cookbook, And For Mains, with butcher Rick Higgins in 2021. He also ran Little Mikes, next to Michael’s, for a number of years.