Drink

Christmas dinner wines to get the table talking

Dare to be different this year with these alternatives to the tried and trusted favourites - you won’t be disappointed

Christmas dinner wines: There are plenty of options - wines that might provoke a little conversation around the table
Christmas dinner wines: There are plenty of options - wines that might provoke a little conversation around the table
John Wilson's picture
John Wilson
Sat Dec 07 2024 - 05:00

Bored drinking the same wine every Christmas? We tend to revert to the same few staples every year: Chablis, Mâcon, Rioja Reserva, Bordeaux and one or two other tried-and-trusted favourites. However, there are plenty of other options, wines that might provoke a little conversation around the table.

Smooth-textured white wines go nicely with turkey as well as seafood starters. Instead of a chardonnay, this week I suggest a delicious Spanish white made from the godello grape. I tried the Château Thieuley with some smoked salmon I had in the fridge and the two went very well. It might be a bit light for turkey or red meats, though. But you could also try a viognier or an albariño from Spain.

I tend to go for lighter red wines with my turkey, usually a Burgundy, a syrah from the Northern Rhône, or a gamay, but I think the Dāo would also do very nicely. If you prefer fuller-bodied wines I would suggest a southern Rhône, Languedoc or Australian grenache-based red that will be low in tannins and therefore great with turkey.

If you are catering for a large gang of people, the featured Lidl Grenache would be ideal. I would also recommend the excellent Château Cazal-Viel Saint Chinian from Dunnes Stores, a steal at €10 and perfect with turkey.

READ MORE
Pure Grenache 2022, Languedoc
Pure Grenache 2022, Languedoc

Pure Grenache 2022, Languedoc

14.5% €12.99

Rich soft strawberry fruits with a long rounded finish. Perfect with turkey and all the trimmings.

From Lidl

Bordeaux Blanc Classic Cuvée Château Thieuley 2023, Bordeaux
Bordeaux Blanc Classic Cuvée Château Thieuley 2023, Bordeaux

Bordeaux Blanc Classic Cuvée Château Thieuley 2023, Bordeaux

12.5%, €18.10

Rich textured fruit, a touch of toasted hazelnuts and a lively refreshing acidity. This would be good with shellfish or roast root vegetables.

From Winesdirect.ie

Dāo Impecável Carlos Raposo, Portugal
Dāo Impecável Carlos Raposo, Portugal

Dāo Impecável Carlos Raposo, Portugal

13%, €24-25

A gorgeous wine with floral aromas elegant ripe red fruits, and soft tannins on the finish. Enjoy with turkey, goose or mushroom dishes.

From BaRossa, Sandymount; Blackrock Cellar; Greenman Wines, D6; Mac Curtains, Cork; Mitchell, Sandycove, The Vaults D2, IFSC, D1; Lilith, D7; Eleven Deli, Greystones

Louro Valdeorras 2023, Rafael Palacios, Spain
Louro Valdeorras 2023, Rafael Palacios, Spain

Louro Valdeorras 2023, Rafael Palacios, Spain

14%, €28.50

Herbal aromas with rich stone fruits and a lively mineral acidity. Perfect with salmon, prawns and turkey.

From BaRossa, Sandymount; Mac Curtain, Cork; Blackrock Cellar; 64 Wine, Glasthule; Green Man, D6; Pinto, D9; Mitchell, Sandycove, The Vaults, D2; IFSC, D1; thenudewineco.ie

READ NEXT

Food & Drink Club

Food & Drink Club

Exclusive competitions and restaurant offers, plus reviews, the latest food and drink news, recipes and lots more