Christmas dinner wines: There are plenty of options - wines that might provoke a little conversation around the table

Bored drinking the same wine every Christmas? We tend to revert to the same few staples every year: Chablis, Mâcon, Rioja Reserva, Bordeaux and one or two other tried-and-trusted favourites. However, there are plenty of other options, wines that might provoke a little conversation around the table.

Smooth-textured white wines go nicely with turkey as well as seafood starters. Instead of a chardonnay, this week I suggest a delicious Spanish white made from the godello grape. I tried the Château Thieuley with some smoked salmon I had in the fridge and the two went very well. It might be a bit light for turkey or red meats, though. But you could also try a viognier or an albariño from Spain.

I tend to go for lighter red wines with my turkey, usually a Burgundy, a syrah from the Northern Rhône, or a gamay, but I think the Dāo would also do very nicely. If you prefer fuller-bodied wines I would suggest a southern Rhône, Languedoc or Australian grenache-based red that will be low in tannins and therefore great with turkey.

If you are catering for a large gang of people, the featured Lidl Grenache would be ideal. I would also recommend the excellent Château Cazal-Viel Saint Chinian from Dunnes Stores, a steal at €10 and perfect with turkey.

Pure Grenache 2022, Languedoc

14.5% €12.99

Rich soft strawberry fruits with a long rounded finish. Perfect with turkey and all the trimmings.

From Lidl

Bordeaux Blanc Classic Cuvée Château Thieuley 2023, Bordeaux

12.5%, €18.10

Rich textured fruit, a touch of toasted hazelnuts and a lively refreshing acidity. This would be good with shellfish or roast root vegetables.

From Winesdirect.ie

Dāo Impecável Carlos Raposo, Portugal

13%, €24-25

A gorgeous wine with floral aromas elegant ripe red fruits, and soft tannins on the finish. Enjoy with turkey, goose or mushroom dishes.

From BaRossa, Sandymount; Blackrock Cellar; Greenman Wines, D6; Mac Curtains, Cork; Mitchell, Sandycove, The Vaults D2, IFSC, D1; Lilith, D7; Eleven Deli, Greystones

Louro Valdeorras 2023, Rafael Palacios, Spain

14%, €28.50

Herbal aromas with rich stone fruits and a lively mineral acidity. Perfect with salmon, prawns and turkey.

From BaRossa, Sandymount; Mac Curtain, Cork; Blackrock Cellar; 64 Wine, Glasthule; Green Man, D6; Pinto, D9; Mitchell, Sandycove, The Vaults, D2; IFSC, D1; thenudewineco.ie