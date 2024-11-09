Recycling our wine bottles lessens the environmental impact, but they still contribute to greenhouse emissions in other ways. According to the International Wineries for Climate Action, packaging and transport account for 40 per cent of a winery’s climate emissions. Manufacturing glass bottles is energy intensive and transporting the bottles, empty or full, adds to the carbon footprint. Some producers now use lighter bottles weighing 400g or less but consumers in some countries still see weight as an indicator of quality. Many wines from the southern hemisphere are now shipped in giant plastic bladders and bottled locally, saving money and lessening carbon emissions at the same time.

However, alternative packaging is available, including bag-in-box, pouches, cans and kegs, all of which lessen the carbon footprint of your wine. There is a certain consumer resistance in this country, although they are popular in Scandinavian countries. I suspect that in the future, less expensive wines will all be offered bag-in-box or in pouches, while finer wines will still be bottled.

On the shelf in a wine shop, the Petit Cernin below looks much smaller than a standard bottle. 100 per cent recyclable and made entirely from recycled materials in a unique linen fibre jacket, it weighs a mere 86g, 10 times less than a standard glass wine bottle, according to O’Briens, who sell the wine. Sensibly, the producer has filled it with a very good wine, so you won’t suffer for your green credentials.

Earlier this year Aldi introduced two wines in a light flat recyclable PET plastic bottle, weighing 63g, which reduce transport costs by 30 per cent. I feature one below, along with a canned sparkling wine and a bag-in-box.

The Lab 2021 Lisboa, Portugal

13%, €47.50 for a 3l Bag-in-Box

A very gluggable wine with juicy dark fruits, a light spiciness and a smooth finish. From Pinto Wines, D9; Leonards, Trim; Higgins, D14; La Touche, Greystones; MacGuinness, Dundalk; Mc Hugh’s , D5; Number 21 Off Licences, D- Six Off Licence.

Chapter & Verse Chardonnay, SE Australia, Flat Bottle

11%, €7.99

Textured ripe rounded buttery peach fruits with a smooth finish. Try it with creamy dishes, Thai green curry or chicken tikka masala. From Aldi.

Avinyó Pétillant Rosé, Catalunya, Organic

13%, €6 for a 20cl can

Lightly sparkling with fresh raspberry fruits. A good alternative to Prosecco and ideal for Christmas drinks parties. From Wineonline.ie; Baggot Street Wines; Nolan’s, Clontarf, D3; O’Donovan’s, Cork; Gibney’s, Malahide.

Petit Cernin 2020 IGP Perigord Linen Bottle

14.5%, €24.95

Rich concentrated blackcurrant and plum fruits with an attractive spiciness and good tannic structure. This would go perfectly with a roast of lamb or beef. From O’Briens