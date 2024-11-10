A chef’s Parisian picks: Kevin Burke of Library Street’s recommendations for eating and drinking in Paris

Kevin Burke, chef-patron of Library Street, in Dublin has compiled his Big Paris List based on recommendations from chefs with similar tastes to his own, from staff in the kitchen and his own research. For a big blowout he usually goes to the Michelin Guide. “The guide’s got a lot better lately. You can see they’re adding in restaurants, even in New York, within six months, and they’re good. They’re really pushing a broad range now because that’s how people eat.”

In addition he finds Condé Nast and Eater are good worldwide resources. “I pick and choose, cross-reference,” says Burke. “If two lists have the same place and it fits the style I want, I’ll dig deeper, check their website. I don’t really bother with reviews. I’d look at TripAdvisor but I would just do it for fun. I know a lot of people search on Google and go to the places that come up first. And I find that mind-blowing, unbelievable.”

Food

L’as du Fallafel – Falafal Sando; 34 Rue des Rosiers, 75004 Paris, France, +33 1 48 87 63 60

Chez Aline (sandwich shop – the best); 85 Rue de la Roquette, 75011 Paris, France, +33 1 43 71 90 75

Chez Georges (classic bistro); 1 Rue du Mail, 75002 Paris, France, +33 1 42 60 07 11

Du pain et des Idées (escargot pistache and croissant – one of the best bakeries in Paris); 34 Rue Yves Toudic, 75010 Paris, France, +33 1 42 40 44 52, dupainetdesidees.com

Le Comptoir; 30 Rue Villiers de l’Isle Adam, 75020 Paris, France, +33 9 84 55 25 63

Dersou; 21 Rue Saint-Nicolas, 75012 Paris, France, +33 9 81 01 12 73, dersouparis.com

La Pointe du grouin (charcuterie, beer, wine spot – nice location); 8 Rue de Belzunce, 75010 Paris, France

YARD Restaurant et Cave; 6 Rue de Mont-Louis, 75011 Paris, France. +33 1 40 09 70 30. culinaries.fr/yard-mont-louis

Miznon (pita shop – lunch); 22 Rue des Ecouffes, 75004 Paris, France, +33 7 68 83 97 58

Clamato (seafood); 80 Rue de Charonne, 75011 Paris, France, +33 1 43 72 74 53, clamato-charonne.fr

Le Clown Bar; 114 Rue Amelot, 75011 Paris, France, +33 1 43 55 87 35, clownbar.fr

Le Bistrot Paul Bert (classic); 18 Rue Paul Bert, 75011 Paris, France, +33 1 43 72 24 01, bistrotpaulbert.fr

L’escalier du Bistrot (seafood and oysters); 22 Rue Paul Bert, 75011 Paris, France, +33 1 43 72 76 77, lecaillerdubistrot.fr

Brutos (steak); 5 Rue du Général Renault, 75011 Paris, France, +33 1 48 06 98 97, brutosparis.com

Le Verre Volé; 67 Rue de Lancry, 75010 Paris, France, +33 1 48 03 17 34, leverrevole.fr

Le Chateaubriand; 129 Ave Parmentier, 75011 Paris, France, +33 1 43 57 45 95, lechateaubriand.net

Le Dauphin; 131 Ave Parmentier, 75011 Paris, France; 131 Ave Parmentier, 75011 Paris, France, +33 1 55 28 78 88, restaurantledauphin.net

Faggio (pizza); 72 Rue Marguerite de Rochechouart, 75009 Paris, France, +33 1 40 37 44 02, faggioparis.com/

Aux Deux Amis; 45 Rue Oberkampf, 75011 Paris, France, +33 1 58 30 38 13

Che l’Ami Louis (roast chicken); 32 Rue du Vertbois, 75003 Paris, France, +33 1 48 87 77 48

Le Coq O Rico (roast chicken); 115 Rue Saint-Maur, 75011 Paris, France, +33 6 51 71 04 42, coqorico.fr

Le Baratin (favourite bistro); 3 Rue Jouye-Rouve, 75020 Paris, France,

Double Dragon (modern Asian); 52 Rue Saint-Maur, 75011 Paris, France, +33 1 71 32 41 95, doubledragonparis.com

La Tour De Belleville (shaved noodles); 15 Rue de la Présentation, 75011 Paris, France, +33 1 48 05 92 80

Raviolis Nord Est (dumplings); 115 Rue St Denis, 75001 Paris, France, +33 9 81 17 19 08, raviolinordest.com

Best Tofu; 9 Bd de la Villette, 75010 Paris, France, +33 1 42 06 80 84

Urfa Durum (Kurdish kebab shop – my favourite); 58 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Denis, 75010 Paris, France, +33 1 48 24 12 84

Waly-Fay (Senegalese restaurant); 6 Rue Godefroy Cavaignac, 75011 Paris, France, +33 1 40 24 17 79, walyfay.fr/

Lao Siam; 49 Rue de Belleville, 75019 Paris, France, +33 1 40 40 09 68

Banh Mi & Angela; 81 R. de Turbigo, 75003 Paris, France, +33 1 48 04 98 90

Les Arlots (bistro); 136 Rue du Faubourg Poissonnière, 75010 Paris, France, +33 1 42 82 92 01

Mokonuts (for lunch, booking essential); 5 Rue Saint-Bernard, 75011 Paris, France, +33 9 80 81 82 85, mokonuts.com

Breizh Café (crepes); 109 Rue Vieille du Temple, 75003 Paris, France, +33 1 42 72 13 77, breizhcafe.com

Au Pied de Cochon (open 24hrs); 6 Rue Coquillière, 75001 Paris, France, +33 1 40 13 77 00, pieddecochon.com

Verjus; 52 Rue de Richelieu; 75001 Paris, France, verjusparis.com

Racines (pasta and Italian vibe); 8 Pass. des Panoramas, 75002 Paris, France, +33 1 40 13 06 41, racinesparis.com

Déviant; 39 R. des Petites Écuries, 75010 Paris, France, +33 1 40 00 21 24, deviant.paris

Le Severo (steak frites); 8 Rue des Plantes, 75014 Paris, France, +33 1 45 40 40 91, www.lesevero.fr

Phở Tài (Pho); 13 Rue Philibert Lucot, 75013 Paris, France, +33 1 45 85 97 36

Ngoc Xyuen (best Vietnamese in Paris); 4 Rue Caillaux, 75013 Paris, France, +33 1 44 24 14 31, ngocxuyensaigon.net

Thieng Heng (banh mi, next to Tang Frères market); 50 Av. d’Ivry, 75013 Paris, France, +33 1 45 82 92 95

Holybelly (American breakfast); 5 Rue Lucien Sampaix, 75010 Paris, France, +33 1 82 28 00 80, holybellycafe.com

Bars

La Buvette (natural wine); 67 Rue Saint-Maur, 75011 Paris, France, +33 9 83 56 94 11, labuvette.paris

Septime La Cave (natural wine); 3 Rue Basfroi, 75011 Paris, France, +33 1 43 67 14 87, septime-lacave.fr

Red House (dive bar); 1bis Rue de la Forge Royale, 75011 Paris, France, +33 9 74 64 03 19, hotelamourparis.fr

La Dauphine; 237 Bd Saint-Germain, 75007 Paris, France, +33 1 45 51 32 23

Hôtel Grand Amour; 18 Rue de la Fidélité, 75010 Paris, France, +33 1 44 16 03 30,

Medusa; 48 Rue Basfroi, 75011 Paris, France, +33 6 06 98 35 45

Cafes