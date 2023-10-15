Let’s get breakfast: Great places for brunch in Ireland

Farmer Browns

107 Rathmines Road Lower, Rathmines; 68 Clonskeagh Road, Rathmines

01-5676956; 01-5676956

Always a popular choice in South Dublin, Farmer Browns has a weekend brunch menu at two of their branches – Rathmines and Clonskeagh – with some variations to each. Their popular Starvin Marvin fry is included in both, as are the Huevos Rancheros. Both menus have a selection of standard breakfast items such as pancakes, eggs and avocado, but also have more substantial meals too, such as chicken wings, soup and sandwich combos and a number of burger options.

There is also the option to go boozy, as Rathmines offers a Bubbly Brunch deal for €50 including two mains of your choice and a carafe of Mimosa. There are more cocktail options on the Clonskeagh menu, including Aperol Spritz, Salted Caramel Espresso Martini, Lemon and Lavender Fizz.

Old Town Whiskey Bar at Bodega

44-45 Cornmarket Street, Cork city

021-4273756

Located just off Cork city’s main thoroughfare, this place really has it all – food, cocktails, locally brewed beers and a nightclub, to top it off. The decor alone is noteworthy, with high-ceilings, dark wood, red tones, artwork and statues it sits well with the nearby Crawford Art Gallery (brunch followed by a stroll around the gallery make for a great afternoon, by the way).

On the menu are a number of twists on classic dishes – The Cure is a breakfast roll of sorts with Tom Bradley’s smoked craft bacon and cheddar cheese on a soft roll with home-made relish; the Brunch Burrito combines traditional elements of scrambled eggs and avocado with scallions, black beans and jack cheese in a wheat wrap with salsa roja and jalapeño crema for a bit of spice; Chrozio Hash could be considered a tasty upmarket version of the classic egg and chips, encompassing a fried egg on patatas bravas, Spanish chorizo, roast peppers and chipotle mayo.

There is also vegan bruschetta, steak and chips and eggs benedict with the option of adding bacon, West Cork black pudding, smashed avocado or slow roast mushrooms.

The House

4 Main Street, Howth

01-8396388

The House, in Howth, Dublin 13, is based in one of those great old Irish village houses where you step out the front door and on to the footpath. If you’re planning a day trip to the seaside town, definitely pencil in a visit.

The brunch menu is available on weekends between 10am and 4pm and there are a number of fish options to try – when in Howth, as they say. Home smoked trout croquettes come with black garlic mayo, celeriac and a seaweed salad. Mussels are served with curried lentils and smoked haddock, tempura egg, coriander and mint. A classic fish and chips option is battered haddock with samphire and prawn tartare sauce.

Breakfast staples include a fry (with veggie options available); eggs benedict; pancakes; granola; and smashed avocado with poached eggs, feta, sourdough, slow roast tomato, radish and toasted seeds. Lunch-adjacent options include a chicken burger and rib-eye steak.

Harlem restaurant. Photograph: William Murphy

Harlem

34 Bedford Street, Belfast

+44-2890244860

This spot in Belfast city centre technically doesn’t have a brunch menu but their lunch menu also includes a number of breakfast items such as their all day Irish fry-up and a vegan option with sautéed spinach, Portobello mushroom, vegan sausages and tomatoes with sourdough. Other offerings include a steak sarnie with tobacco onions and pepper sauce on focaccia; open fish finger sandwich served with skinny fries; Malaysian curry and a number of different burgers.

There are cocktails on the breakfast menu too and a jug of Sangria for two will set you back £19.99 (€23).

The walls of Harlem are lined with photos and artwork, while metallic chandeliers hang low from the ceilings. With candlesticks on tabletops this makes for a lovely cosy spot on a wet and windy autumn day.

Pascal

Abbeygate Street; William Street, Galway city

091-531001; 091-531000

With two locations in Galway city, on Lower Abbeygate Street and Edward Square, Pascal claims to have the best pancakes in town. You can be the judge of that, but there are certainly a lot of options to choose from – Eton mess, cookies and cream, lemon curd and blueberries, strawberries and mascarpone and, of course, the staples too.

All day brunch includes sourdough French toast; bacon and cheese croissant; brunch bagel including sausages, crispy bacon, fried egg and Ballymaloe relish; and their Awesome Brekkie fry. There is also a range of sourdough toast options topped with sweet and savoury combos and toasted sandwiches too.

Bread 41

A view of the interior of Bread 41. Photo: Tom Honan for The Irish Times.

41 Pearse Street, Dublin city

For casual brunch in Dublin city centre, Bread 41 on Pearse Street is the way to go. Available from Wednesday to Sunday, from 8am to 3pm, it is a particular delight.

On the menu are some staples – breakfast sandwich served on sourdough bread with pudding, bacon, fried egg, bacon jam, wood-fired ketchup and McNally mixed leaves; and pan fried French toast with custard and berries, mascarpone, seasonal compote and toasted coconut, pecans and almonds. Less conventional options include Kimchi pancake with peanut rayu, coriander and fried egg; pressed potato with poached eggs, seasonal greens, chimichurri, smoked almonds and toast; and mixed wild mushrooms on pan fried toast with seasonal pesto, mushroom ketchup, smoked almonds, fried egg and Hegartys cheese.

Try a pastry here too, if you’re lucky enough to snap one up before they sell out.

Póg

A selection of produce at Póg in Dublin.

Multiple locations, Dublin

It’s hard to put together a list of brunch places without mentioning Póg. With locations in Malahide, Clontarf, Howth, Tara Street and Bachelors Walk in Dublin city centre, it is the epitome of brunch, even though it doesn’t have a separate menu for it.

Each location has variations to their menu but options generally include pancakes, decorated beautifully with flowers; sweet options such as Brazilian Açai Bowl, Pink Acerola Bowl and Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast; and savoury options such as Avo Toast, Breakfast Brioche, Gochujang Beans, Breakfast Bowl and Breakfast Board, among others.

There are bubbles too, including Mimosa, Bellini and Aperol Spritz. There are hot drinks too, but not as you know them ... Vegan Oreo Hot Chocolate, Pink Beet Chai, Matcha Latte and CBD coffee.

It’s an absolutely Instagrammable spot, if that’s what you’re into.

