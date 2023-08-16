The best places to eat in Malahide right now

Old Street

You enter Old Street from the side street of the same name and walk into a double-height bar that is all soaring brick and oak, with a second floor set back behind glass up a floating concrete flight of stairs. Old Street is a glossy reinvention of an unloved corner at the heart of the village – and some of the food is fantastic. Children are more than welcome, with half portions of all adult dishes available. Catherine Cleary

Bon Appetit

Bon Appetit may have jettisoned its Michelin star, but the quality of the cooking hasn’t appreciably changed. With private dining rooms on the first floor and the restaurant-cum-brasserie in what Bon Appetit calls the lower ground level but which to you and me is the basement. The staff are warm and efficient. And the food, under the direction of Oliver Dunne’s protege Aaron Carroll, is very good indeed. Monday diners can avail of a 40 per cent discount for two courses. Hugh Linehan

Bon Appetit restaurant: The staff are warm and efficient and the food is very good indeed. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

Puck

A coffee and gourmet burger truck that Ballymaloe-trained Aoibheann Callely opened in the Malahide Marina. It has moved recently to nearby Portmarnock, bringing beef, chicken and veggie burgers to this seaside setting.

Aoibheann Callely, owner of Puck Burger, brings beef, chicken and veggie burgers to the seaside. Photograph: Alan Betson

A Dó cafe

2 Ross Terrace, New Street, Malahide; 087-345-9746, facebook.com/adocoffeetogo

Krishna Padayachee and Anna Maria Brady are serving up their father’s Indian recipes from a hatch on Ross Terrace. Their potato curry (in a box or a sandwich) has layers of soft spice, parathas are soft and chewy, and chutneys are vibrant in colour and taste. Perfect for a picnic on the green at the marina or to take in to Malahide Castle. Coffee is from Ariosa, pastries from Tartine and vegan treats from Mammy Granola. Lisa Cope

The Garden House

The Garden House bills itself as “Dublin’s finest garden centre and cafe”. The cafe is a hit with Irish Times readers, who vouched for it a couple of years ago on a list of great places to eat with outdoor tables. The picturesque thatch-covered cafe serves a selection of savoury and sweet dishes, cakes and bakes for breakfast, brunch and lunch, with indoor dining also available.

Malahide, on the Irish Sea, makes for a great and easily accessible day trip destination. Photograph: Getty

Kajjal

Unit 7 The Green, Malahide; 01-806-1960, kajjal.ie

Kajjal, a popular Pakistani restaurant, is a sister establishment of Kinara in Clontarf and Kinara Kitchen in Ranelagh. Starters include lobster tail marinated with garlic, sea salt and pepper, and pan-fried thigh chicken strips mixed with Kashmiri chilli flakes. Main courses include nehari gosht, beef in a spicy curry sauce and jalfreezi jhinga, jumbo prawns. Vegetarian options available.

Other spots

Harry’s wine bar (3 Old Street), inspired by Harry’s Bar in Venice, is a popular newcomer with a fine outside terrace as well as indoor dining. Déjà Vu (19 Old Street) serves up French bistro-style fare, while That’s Amore (12 Townyard Lane) is a gorgeous trattoria whose fabulous dishes belie its understated décor. Siam Thai (1 The Green) is a fantastic harbourside spot, while Sale e Pepe (Main Street) and fine-dining restaurant Nautilus (Marine Court Centre) are well worth a visit too.

There are some top neighbourhood pubs, too. Gibney’s (6 New Street) is buzzy, while Fowlers (12 New Street) and Duffy’s (Main Street) are perfect for cosy pints. Gilbert & Wright/The Living Room (1 Ross Lane), meanwhile, draws a younger crowd.