Best places for fish and chips in Ireland

Vaughans on the Prom

Lahinch, Co Clare

An order of takeaway fish and chips costs €12 here and while the local spuds fried in beef dripping are a constant, the fish that is served changes frequently. “It depends on what’s available that’s freshest but it’s hake, haddock, cod and whiting mainly,” Denis Vaughan says. “The best is hake. It is lovely and soft and moist but hard to work with because it’s so soft. Haddock is good too and the least preferable is cod – it’s flavourless. Size is important; there’s no point getting small fillets or you’ll have more batter than fish.”

They steam the chips first, then blast chill them and then cook them – it’s the exact same process as Heston Blumenthal’s triple-cooked chips. The ready-to-fry chips have bits of skin and occasional blemishes left on them deliberately. The batter is a talking point. “Every Easter, it’s a year older. We started it 19 years ago and we just feed it every day, same as a sourdough. We started it with flour, water and some onions and it just morphed into what it is now. There’s a lovely sour smell off it. It’s unique to us and it makes a lighter batter.” Marie Claire Digby

The Andchips chicken spicebag at Eunice Power’s new takeaway in Dungarvan, Co Waterford

AndChips

Unit 3, Castle House, Davitts Quay, Dungarvan, Co Waterford, X35 DP60

Awarded “Takeaway of the Year 2023″, AndChips, the Dungarvan fish and chip shop that puts sustainability at the forefront of everything it does, also bagged the “Champion Chip” at the same awards. Owner and well known cook, Eunice Power, opened her smart takeaway on Davitts Quays in 2019 and has added to the menu since. All the fish used is wild and Irish and includes hake, haddock, ling, plaice, cod and whiting from Boatstrand in Waterford, as well as Wexford and Ballycotton in Cork. The wild Atlantic prawns are from Ballycotton. The potatoes used in the chips are from an 8km radius, grown by Colin Ryan in Ballinacourty. Fish and chip portions start from about €10 each and can be ordered online. Corinna Hardgrave

Bubba's Fish Market in Dalkey is not your typical takeaway

Bubbas Fish Market

3C Castle St, Dalkey, Dublin, A96 WA26

This is not your typical takeaway, it’s also a smart seafood restaurant with a terrace outside. There is good range available on the takeaway menu, which is priced below the eat-in prices, from salt and pepper calamari and chowder, to fish and chips, tacos and burgers.

READ MORE

Owned by brothers Stephen, Philip and David Hanley, they cut their teeth in the family businesses, Ouzos and Fish Shack Cafe, formerly run by their father, Padraic . Fish comes from suppliers in Donegal, Kilkeel, Kilmore Quay and Dublin. If you order online, you are given a time for pickup or you can order by phone. CH

Book Fish Shop now, book it often.

Fish Shop

76 Benburb Street, Dublin 7

Fish Shop on Benburb Street feels like a world-class tapas bar plucked from the narrow streets of San Sebastián’s old town and dropped into a long-neglected part of Dublin’s north-inner city. In a perfect world, there’d be a strip of these where you could wander in, try a bite and a glass and wander on again. Until that happens, we’ll give thanks for this place, Ireland’s best fish and chip shop, by a country mile. Takeaway and eat in, fish and chips start from about €14. Catherine Cleary

Little has changed in the Burdock’s formula since it began dispensing its legendary fish and chips 110 years ago. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Burdock’s

Werburgh Street, Dublin 8; Rathmines, Dublin 6; Temple Bar, Dublin 2

leoburdock.com

They may no longer serve their fish suppers in newspaper wrapping but little has changed in the Burdock’s formula since it began dispensing its legendary fish and chips 110 years ago. A Dublin institution, frequented by thousands of tourists and scores of visiting celebrities down the years, portions are generous, piping hot and go down best doused in lots of salt and steaming vinegar. Madeleine Lyons

Doolys

4 Main Street, Tramore East, Co Waterford, X91 W9RX

A Tramore institution, Dooly’s Fish and Chips has two outlets in the seaside town; one at the Prom and the other on Main Street. Expect to find queues for each. Now into its third family generation, Alan Dooly says their main staple is fresh haddock as it’s the easiest white fish to source. Producing about 350 portions of fish and chips a day, most of the chips are made from Wexford potatoes. Rosita Boland

Little Fish's formula is incredibly simple: a handful of dishes based on what is landed at Cleggan

Little Fish

Knockbrack, Cleggan, Co Galway, H71 E680

Eva Caulwell and Tom Mullan made waves when they launched Báidín in Clifden Boat Club two years ago and for their second act they hit the road with their Little Fish food truck. Now, they have settled on Cleggan main street with Little Fish. The formula is incredibly simple: a handful of dishes based on what is landed at Cleggan. The fish and chips (€14.50) portion is generous – two large chunks of pollack in a golden batter, sitting on top of chips with a small salad of organic leaves, pickled onions and aioli spiked with capers, perfect with the fish. It is absolutely all you could possibly want in a meal. CH

[ The best fish restaurants to try around Ireland right now ]

The Fish Basket

Long Strand, Castlefreke, Clonakilty, Co Cork;

The Long Strand is, it turns out, a very long beach and a fantastic spot for walking. The Fish Basket sits at the western end, with indoor and outdoor seating, turning out superb golden-battered fish and chips as well as coffee, teas and snacks. Explore the full menu with their sharing box. Opening hours can vary so check social media for the latest. Joanne Cronin

The Fish Box

Green Street, Dingle, Co Kerry;

It may sound simple to cook fish that has come straight off the family boat but the key is getting the small things right and doing it at an affordable price. The queue at this no-reservation and takeaway spot says it all. Better still, there’s a new outdoor area with a wine bar, booths, a stretch tent, heaters and enough room for 70 people to hang out and listen to cool tunes. CH

Helen’s Bar

Kilmackillogue, Co Kerry;

064-6683104

When my parents start sending pictures in the family WhatsApp group, you know that it’s got to be that magic combination of generous portions, good food and even better value. Located on the shores of Kenmare Bay, it’s not unusual to see a small boat pull up, disgorging diners in search of their dinner and a decent pint. Think seafood platters, mussels and fish and chips, all best enjoyed outdoors. JC

Italian Chippers

Most Irish towns

Of course, no recognition of Ireland’s finest fish and chip shops would be complete without inclusion of the good old fashioned Italian chippers, which can be found in almost every town in Ireland. Irish-Italian chipper origins here date back to the 1880s after the emigration of a number of families from the same district of six villages in the Casalattico and Val Di Comino municipalities of southern Italy. The story goes that the Dublin slang for fish and chips “one and one” actually comes from Italian – “Uno di questa, uno di quella?” meaning “one of this, one of the other”. The influx led to a boom in chippers around the country from the 1950s onwards and the association forever of the names Macari, Borza, Coffola and Libero with delicious fish suppers. Quality may vary from shop to shop but there is little variation in the method of production or the general fare on offer and almost everyone has their favourite local chipper.

Perfect for swilling a chilled glass of Picpoul while you work your way through local fish. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

King Sitric Seafood Bar

East Pier, Howth, Co Dublin;

You know it’s summer in Howth when you land an outside table at the King Sitric, which conveniently is open daily. Perfect for swilling a chilled glass of Picpoul while you work your way through local prawns, shellfish bisque, crab salad, fish and chips and lobster, which is served five different ways. It’s market price and there’s a good chance it will be down to €30 in the summer. CH

Book well in advance if you’re hoping to bag a table on the covered terrace

Linnane’s Lobster Bar

New Quay, the Burren, Co Clare, H91 NWX6;

Book well in advance if you’re hoping to bag a table on the covered terrace, where you’ll see trays of lobster and Chablis 1er Cru winging their way to the deep-pocketed folks in the prime seats. There is also value to be had, particularly the very good clams and fish and chips. And, as Linnanes is the new owner of Flaggy Shore Oysters, do give them a go. CH

Some say you’ll find the best fish and chips in Ireland here. Photograph: Joe O'Shaughnessy

McDonagh’s Galway

22 Quay St, Galway, H91 N902;

Some say you’ll find the best fish and chips in Ireland here and they certainly have the experience, with the McDonagh business now into its fourth generation. It’s a busy place but there’s plenty of room and fast turnover. Patrons can grab a seat at the long tables and benches provided to enjoy crispy cod and thick cut chips in the heart of Galway. ML

The specials are back, chalked on the blackboard, all spanking fresh and delicious

Native Seafood & Scran

The Crescent, Portstewart, Co Derry;

After a freak storm ripped through Native Seafood & Scran’s operation, destroying everything in its path, the local community immediately rowed in with funding and help, such is the love for this fishmonger’s and seafood cafe. The specials are back, chalked on the blackboard – squid shawarma, Kentucky-fried monkfish burger, fish tacos, lobster rolls and fish and chips – all spanking fresh and delicious. CH

Russell’s Bar & Eatery at Fiddle & Bow

Fiddle + Bow Hotel, Teergonean, Doolin, Co Clare, V95 XR0K;

Serious crimes have been committed in the name of seafood chowder but in my book, there’s one cardinal rule: no salmon. It is one of the many things Viv Kelly gets right at this totally laid-back restaurant in the supercool Fiddle & Bow boutique hotel. Fish and hand-cut chips and the bouillabaisse also get the vote. CH