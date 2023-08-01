Wettest places in Ireland during wettest July on record revealed by Met Éireann

Knock airport in Co Mayo saw 37 days in a row of rain. File photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times.

Athenry, Co Galway; Malin Head, Co Donegal; and Dunsany, Co Meath, were among the wettest places in Ireland during the record-breaking wettest July, according to preliminary weather data from Met Éireann.

Twelve of weather stations across the country observed record-breaking levels of rainfall last month.

Met Éireann’s provisional end-of-month data shows Ireland received 217 per cent of the expected amount of rainfall based on long-term average (LTA) data from 1981 to 2010. This had risen from the 215 per cent of average rainfall yesterday as the country experienced four times the rainfall from July 2022.

The data shows that 17 of the primary weather stations operated by Met Éireann recorded more than twice the amount of rainfall of an average July. As the country overall suffered its wettest July, 12 of the primary weather stations received record levels of rainfall during the month.

READ MORE

The Phoenix Park weather station in Dublin broke an 82-year record by recording 149.1mm of rainfall during the month of July; this was 271 per cent of the expected rainfall for the area.

Shannon Airport broke its previous highest-level of rainfall set 77 years ago, receiving 155mm of rain over the month, more than doubling its average July rainfall.

Dunsany weather station in Co Meath had three times the average level of rainfall for the area with a staggering 184.5mm of rain falling on the area. It broke a record set 59 years ago.

Athenry and Moore Park, Co Cork, also saw around 250 per cent of their average rainfall for July. Ballyhaise in Cork, Belmullet in Mayo and Malin Head also suffered record-breaking levels of rain last month.

[ July was Ireland’s wettest on record with 215% of expected rainfall ]

No let-up for Knock

It rained for 37 days in a row at Knock airport in Co Mayo. The streak of days with more than 0.2mm of rain per day lasted until Sunday, July 23rd. This was the same day that Dunsany observatory’s streak of 15 days in a row with very wet weather ended, more than 1mm of rain every day.

Met Éireann says the day with the provisionally highest recorded amount of rain was the Saturday, July 22nd. That Saturday saw 41.6mm of rainfall on Dunsany, Co Meath, with Oakpark in Carlow a close second place receiving a 41.2mm soaking on the day.

The wettest place in July was at Met Éireann’s automatic weather station in Raphoe, Co Donegal, which recorded 76.4mm of rain on a day when Donegal suffered flash flooding. The flooding lead to road closures in Raphoe and in the surrounding villages and a yellow rainfall radar was issued for the area.

The record levels of rainfall was caused by “a period of low-pressure systems drifting across the country. These systems brought convective rain through the month” said Met Éireann climatologist Paul Moore to The Irish Times on Monday.

Met Éireann reported that “numerous active weather fronts crossed the country along with periods of intense, sometimes thundery, convective rainfall”.

A heatwave extended across much of Europe earlier in the month due to a high-pressure weather system, but Ireland was sheltered on the cooler side of the North Atlantic jet stream, which was “relatively strong for the time of year” said Met Éireann.

Mr Moore said the weather would “stay unsettled for the next week with no let-up in rainfall”. However, there was potential for nicer weather to come later in the month.