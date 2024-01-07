Dancing with the Stars: The show returns to kick off the new year in whizz-bang fashion

As RTÉ has lurched from crisis to crisis, one rare glimmer of light has been the continued popularity of Dancing With The Stars (RTÉ One, Sunday, 6.30pm). Despite fears its chunky budget might condemn it to the chopping block, the show has survived to twirl into 2024, and an enjoyable season opener is full of the traditional sweat and spice.

There’s an early front-runner, too, in Belfast drag queen Blu Hydrangea. To the strains of Icona Pop and Ultra Naté ‘s You’re Free, Hydrangea and pro partner Simone Arena deliver a knock-out cha cha cha that has the judges going wow, wow wow. “Textbook,” swooned Loraine Barry. “Fantastic, loving the hair. Work the hips a bit more – get out of here!” says an exultant Brian Redmond.

Eliminations don’t begin until week three, explain presenters Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy. Opening night is all about celebs and viewers finding their feet. Mercifully brief clips of the 11 contestants meeting their pro partners and pretending to be delighted are followed by that terrifying first dance.

Presenters Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy during Dancing with the Stars. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Alongside Hydrangea, several others are primed to claim the Glitterball trophy. They include radio presenter and Ireland’s Fittest Family host Laura Fox, whose “fab, fun jive” with Denys Sampson receives 21 from the judges and has long-time DWTS fan Fox on the brink of tears. “I’m having so much fun, I can’t cope,” she beams.

Not all celebrities are created equally; some come to the show with more star power than others. Viewers will have recognised Rosanna Davison, who won Miss World in 2003 and, in her own words, “has been knocking around for the past 20 years”.

There is also a headline performance by retired RTÉ newsreader Eileen Dunne, who dons an emerald dress and shows that sometimes it is easy being green as she performs a waltz that the judges deem full of potential.

There are some stumbles, too – literally in the case of David Whelan, of 2023 Eurovision representatives Wild Youth, who has a wobble dancing with Salome Chachua. “Salome ... if you don’t keep up with her, she will eat you alive,” says Artur Gourounlian – the judge most visibly enjoying themselves.

Last to the floor is Mrs Brown’s Boys and Fair City actor Rory Cowan. At age 64, he’s about to retire and has decided Dancing With The Stars should be his swan song. You wonder if he’s entirely up for the dancing part, though. “We’ll call that the Rory Ripple,” says Brian Redmond after Cowan stutters around with pro Jillian Bromwich and finishes bottom of the leader board with a score of 11.

Six O’Clock Show Host Katja Mia dancing with her partner Ervin’s Merfeldas during Dancing with the Stars. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

It’s an underwhelming conclusion to a fun night – though even here, RTÉ's woes intrude. When dancers name-drop a popular supermarket and chocolate treat during the broadcast, the presenters swoop in with the reminder that “other brands are available” – presumably so that Montrose cannot be accused of plugging a particular manufacturer. It’s a reminder of how far cash-strapped RTÉ has to go before it is out of the woods and its reputation restored. Until then, it will lean hard on Dancing With the Stars, which has returned to kick off the new year in whizz-bang fashion.