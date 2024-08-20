It’s peak Rose of Tralee: ‘Did she try to shift the pope?’ Dáithí Ó Sé wonders about the London Rose’s sister

It has already proved a memorable 2024 Rose of Tralee, with highlights from night one including bagpipes, rowing machines and Dáithí Ó Sé, the cohost, waving cheerleader pompoms at a shocked audience. There’s more where that came from (aside from the pompoms) as the second half of the contest (RTÉ One, Tuesday, 8pm) gets under way.

First up is the Donegal Rose, Niamh Shevlin, an Irish dancer who has appeared in Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance and entered the contest as tribute to her late aunt. She is followed by the Sligo Rose, Megan McCormack, a primary teacher and intercounty footballer from Gurteen, and then the London Rose, Glenna Mannion.

Mannion’s interaction with Ó Sé is one of the more memorable in a generally dull opening half. It leads to an anecdote about Mannion’s sister meeting Pope Francis when he visited Ireland, in 2018, with viewers treated to a snap of said sibling kissing the pontiff on each cheek.

“Did she try to shift the pope?” Ó Sé wonders before Mannion reads the leaves from the cup of tea the MC has been chugging – and tips him as a future Late Late Show host. Either David Lynch has got back into film-making or it’s peak Rose of Tralee.

Later comes the New York Rose, Billie Cooper, who is originally from Cavan but lived in China from the age of 14. She tries to teach Ó Sé Chinese, with what might be described as middling results.

You could cut the tension with Ó Sé’s quiff as the broadcast heads towards midpoint. Tonight a new Rose of Tralee will be anointed, and after two evenings of fun and frolics and free-form poetry the end is finally in sight. All will be revealed a little after 11pm. Until then the only thing viewers can do is strap in and soak up the excitement, the pompoms and Ó Sé trying to say Tralee in Chinese and almost causing an international incident along the way.