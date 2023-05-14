Bafta TV awards: Irish talent shines as Derry Girls and Bad Sisters win on the double

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee and actor Siobhán McSweeney at the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Photograph: PA

Irish talent shone at the Bafta TV awards in London where Siobhán McSweeney, Lisa McGee, Anne-Marie Duff and Sharon Horgan were all successful in their categories for Derry Girls and Bad Sisters.

McSweeney won the first Bafta TV award of the evening for best female performance in a comedy programme.

The 43-year-old actress was recognised for her role as Sister Michael, the eye-rolling principal of the show’s Our Lady Immaculate College, in Channel 4 programme Derry Girls.

In a humorous speech, which she said in double speed given the short time given, she said: “To the people in Derry, thank you taking me into your hearts and your living rooms.

“I am daily impressed with how you encompass the spirit of compromise and resilience despite the indignities, ignorance and stupidity of your so-called leaders (in) Dublin, Stormont and Westminster.

“In the words of my beloved Sister Michael, ‘it’s time they started to wise up’.”

The comedy about a group of teenagers growing up in Derry in the 1990s was a sleeper hit that built a large and committed following across its three series.

Siobhán McSweeney with the award for best female performance in a comedy programme, for Derry Girls, at the 2023 Bafta TV awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE

Set during the Troubles, the show was praised for offering a new perspective on the period of the IRA and loyalist ceasefires through the eyes of a group of young girls.

At the beginning of the speech, McSweeney joked: “As my mother laid dying in Cork, one of the very last things she said to me was, would I not consider retraining as a teacher.

“If she could see me now getting a Bafta for playing a teacher. Joke’s on you.”

She also thanked the people of Cork “who supported me despite the fact I’m not Cillian Murphy”, adding “it must be very difficult for you”.

McSweeney also thanked Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee “for not listening to me when I said I could play all the girls’ parts” and praised Channel 4, adding “you have my devotion.”

McGee also won the Bafta TV award for best scripted comedy and thanked Channel 4, asking it to “please never change” and thanking “our first home, Derry”.

Anne-Marie Duff with the award for best supporting actress, for Bad Sisters, at the 2023 Bafta TV awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE

Anne-Marie Duff won the supporting actress award for Bad Sisters, Sharon Horgan’s tale of five siblings who attempt to murder one of their monstrous husbands.

In her speech, she said TV was a “political arena” and shared a message to people at home.

“If someone is in their life who is bullying them who is telling them that who they are is wrong, that what they are isn’t enough ... I am telling you now you are everything.”

Sharon Horgan also picked up a second Bafta for Bad Sisters, which won the TV award for best drama series.

During her acceptance speech she said she stood in “solidarity” with the US writers’ strike.

Horgan also said the show was a “really difficult shoot” but praised the “brilliant” cast during her speech.

“It all begins and ends with the writers so we are in solidarity with our WGA brothers and sisters,” she said.