Lizzo at 3Arena review: ‘What the f***’ – intensity of Dublin screams, cheers and Olé, Olé leaves star speechless

LIZZO

3Arena

★★★★☆

It’s hard to describe the intensity of the screams that greet Lizzo as she arrives in Dublin for her first concert in the capital since the Olympia Theatre in November 2019, that memory very much part of the before times. By that point, reissues of her third album, Cuz I Love You, had both spawned and spring-boarded three hits, including Truth Hurts and Good As Hell alongside the original track listing’s Juice.

Her seemingly overnight success had in fact taken the guts of a decade, finding her way to stardom through girl groups and ones to watch lists, accompanied by the type of sleeper hits that gradually ear-wormed their way into TikTok’s viral music matrix, film and television soundtracks, and awards show stages.

This is the Special Tour, with Lizzo’s feel-good approach – positive, celebratory, uplifting, defiant – continuing to strike a cultural chord that encompasses self-care, self-love, and body positivity. This message stretches itself across almost two hours at the 3Arena. There’s some filler, sure, but does it matter when everyone in the room is clearly so delighted?

Lizzo performing on stage at the 3Arena, Dublin, on Monday night. Photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times.

She opens with The Sign on a 1970s-style throwback stage, with a small but sensational band and DJ, including the 19-year-old electric guitarist Jordan Waters. The initial tempo of the show is relentless, Lizzo in an impossibly sparkly black jumpsuit commandeering the arena. The set draws heavily from Special, including the full on 1980s movie montage soundtrack that is 2 Be Loved (I’m Ready) with its handbrake turn of a key change, I Love You Bitch, and Everybody’s Gay.

READ MORE

The art is the message, and the message is the art. In a celebrity culture that is currently busy injecting itself with appetite suppressant diabetes drugs, Lizzo has always foregrounded body positivity, rejected body-shaming, celebrated and platformed Black woman identity, been an LGBTQ+ ally, and encouraged a damn good time. In this context, the presence of her dancers, the Big Grrrls, feels like a radical act.

At one point, Lizzo’s body becomes a literal backdrop, projected with visuals, which end in My Body My Choice projected as a slogan, to deafening cheers.

This through-line of liberation, solidarity, and empowerment feels present in every note and beat. The power of her voice is rarely given as much space as Lizzo’s iconic qualities, but tonight it soars, effortlessly.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 24 Lizzo on stage at the 3Arena Dublin on Monday night. Photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times

Throwing roses into the crowd to a chorus of Olé, Olé, the crowd breaks into an extended cheer. Lizzo – mouthing “what the f***” – appears genuinely taken aback by the enthusiasm.

Eventually her trademark instrument emerges, rising from the stage on a sequinned platform. Lizzo goes into a flute jam before an audience member kicks off Truth Hurts. When the camera is thrown back on to the crowd, with the main woman selecting signs to read, and shouting out various audience members leaping from their seats in joy, Lizzo’s relationship with her fans becomes less interaction and more involvement. Her wholesome, uplifting message and artistry cuts through the biting Dublin wind, bringing a glowing warmth to a cold Monday night.