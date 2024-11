Nick Cave performs with the Bad Seeds at Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona on October 24th. Photograph: Xavi Torrent/Redferns

To begin, what is the great man's middle name? James

Charles

Edward

Henry In 1986, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds covered which song by Australian folk/pop group The Seekers? Georgy Girl

Mornington Ride

The Carnival Is Over

A World of Our Own Do You Love Me (Part Two), from Cave’s 1994 album Let Love In, is influenced by a short story by which US horror writer? Stephen King

Anne Rice

Shirley Jackson

Peter Straub From which Nick Cave song did Annie Clarke take her stage name of St Vincent? Where the Wild Roses Grow

There She Goes, My Beautiful World

Into My Arms

Loverman On the CD maxi-single version of 1995′s Where the Wild Roses Grow (Cave’s duet with Kylie Minogue) are two B-side tracks: The Willow Garden and The Ballad of Robert Moore & Betty [Blank]? Fitzgerald

Coltrane

Parker

Holiday What was the original name of Grinderman, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ side project? Tiny Seeds

Mini Seeds

Micro Seeds

Baby Seeds When was Cave named an Officer of the Order of Australia? 2015

2016

2017

2018 The title of Cave’s Red Right Hand comes from a poem by...? John Keats

Emily Dickinson

John Milton

Elizabeth Barrett Browning Which Leonard Cohen song did Cave and the Bad Seeds is performed on their 1984 debut album, From Her to Eternity? Suzanne

Death of a Ladies’ Man

Sisters of Mercy

Avalanche What is Nick Cave’s best song, according to Mojo magazine in 2023?







