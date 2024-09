Clare Grogan as a 'radical feminist' who sings Big Men Wear Frocks on Father Ted. Photograph: Hat Trick/Channel 4

Brummie metalheads Judas Priest took their name off a song on which Bob Dylan album? Nashville Skyline

Highway 61 Revisited

Blonde on Blonde

John Wesley Harding What are the missing words from the last official single by Faces: You Can Make Me Dance, Sing or Anything (Even Take the Dog for a Walk, Mend a Fuse, Fold Away the [Blank], or Any Other Domestic Shortcomings)? Tea Towels

Trouser Press

Ironing Board

Pillowcases In the Netflix movie Rebel Ridge, which Iron Maiden song is hero Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) listening to just before a police car knocks him over? The Number of the Beast

Flight of Icarus

Can I Play with Madness

Be Quick or Be Dead Who is about to be honoured for her philanthropy at the Golden Heart Awards? Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Chappell Roan The title of country singer Miranda Lambert’s new album is Postcards from...? Texas

Texarkana

Tullahoma

Truth or Consequences In the Rock a Hula Ted episode of Father Ted, Scottish singer/actor Clare Grogan plays a parody version of Sinéad O’Connor named...? Saoirse Murphy

Grainne O’Brien

Jacinta Dooley

Niamh Connolly Since 2000, Pearl Jam has released an ongoing series of official bootleg albums of their live shows. How many appeared between between late 2000 and early 2001? 54

66

72

81 The title of American indie singer and guitarist Julien Baker’s 2015 debut album is Sprained...? Wrist

Brain

Head

Ankle From which Elvis Costello song are these lyrics: .”‘Romeo was restless, he was ready to kill/ He jumped out the window cause he couldn’t sit still/ Juliet was waiting with a safety net/ He said ‘Don’t bury me ’cause I’m not dead yet’.” Indoor Fireworks

Motel Matches

Mystery Dance

Big Sister’s Clothes By which name is reggae singer Mark Anthony Myrie better known? Lee Perry

Buju Banton

Max Romeo

Yellowman

