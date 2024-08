Which got the stamp of approval? X&Y, Ghost Stories, A Rush of Blood to the Head, A Head Full of Dreams

When the future Coldplay members first met at University College London in 1997, what band name did they give themselves? Big Fat Noises

Yellow

Parashoots

Big Thin Noises The music video for Yellow was used this year by which band for one of their songs (and which also had a deepfake AI Chris Martin singing it)? Kasabian

Muse

The Darkness

Idles According to Chris Martin, The Scientist (2003) was written after listening to a solo album by which former Beatle? George Harrison

John Lennon

Paul McCartney

Ringo Starr Which Coldplay song was used in the final episode of Netflix’s hit Spanish thriller Money Heist? In My Place

Fix You

Speed of Sound

The Scientist Which guitarist filed a copyright infringement suit against Coldplay asserting that Viva la Vida included “substantial original portions” of one of his songs? Eddie Van Halen

Joe Walsh

Carlos Santana

Joe Satriani Which British actor has a cameo in the video for Christmas Lights, Coldplay’s 2010 holiday song? Simon Pegg

Ian McKellen

Hugh Grant

Ray Winstone Chris Martin once said that when first writing the song Yellow, he sang it in the voice of which famous singer-songwriter?





Which Coldplay song uses the main hook from Kraftwerk’s Computer Love? Speed of Sound

Hurts Like Heaven

A Head Full of Dreams

Talk Which Coldplay album cover was commemorated by the Royal Mail on a postage stamp? X&Y

Ghost Stories

A Head Full of Dreams

A Rush of Blood to the Head Which Coldplay song follows a chord progression of E♭m7– C♭maj9 –G♭–B♭m with a tempo of 125 beats per minute? Paradise

A Sky Full of Stars

Strawberry Swing

Every Teardrop is a Waterfall

Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

Our In The News podcast is now published daily – Find the latest episode here