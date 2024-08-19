Electric Picnic 2025: How to buy tickets on sale this week

Electric Picnic 2024: The Wolfe Tones play the Main Stage, in front of a huge crowd, on Sunday afternoon. Photograph: Electric Picnic

Electric Picnic is not yet a memory but organisers have already announced Wednesday as the start day for next year’s ticket sale.

Tickets for Electric Picnic 2025 will go on sale on Wednesday, August 21st at 9am on Ticketmaster. The Loyalty Scheme and General Admission tickets will be available along with family camping, campervan and caravan tickets.

Electric Picnic 2025 will return to its usual time on the calendar and take place from August 29th to the 31st, 2025 at Stradbally Hall, Co Laois.

Ireland’s biggest music festival closed last night with Kylie Minogue at the helm of the Main Stage.

For three days, festivalgoers flocked to the fields of Co Laois to for music, culture and craic.

Highlights included the Wolfe Tones performing on the Main Stage to a huge crowd, returning to Electric Picnic after their record-breaking performance in Electric Arena in 2023

It was the biggest edition of festival so far, with 75,000 people in Stradbally for the weekend.

Over the course of the festival, promoter Melvin Benn said there may be room to expand the Electric Picnic beyond its current capacity of 75,000 people.

Mr Benn said there is clearly demand for more tickets, with this year’s event in Stradbally, Co Laois selling out quickly despite an increase in capacity of 5,000 on the previous year. He ruled out the possibility of the festival ever reaching a capacity of 100,000.

